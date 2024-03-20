Amazon's Big Spring Sale Deals on Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks for $29, Fire Tablets for $64 & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Welcome to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, one of the highlights of my spring so far, with unbelievable deals on home, tech, fashion, and beauty items. The six-day sale starts today and will continue until March 25th, but that doesn't mean you should sit back and wait till the last minute. The most sought-after Amazon devices always sell out fast, and they can make your life so much more efficient. Shop now or you'll regret it later.
If you've wanted an Amazon Fire Tablet, you can get one for 35% off, just in time for some spring reading. This Kindle e-reader has incredible battery life, which lasts for weeks (not hours), and comes with a case and a charging dock. Upgrade your living room with an Insignia smart TV for just $94. If you want to ditch your cable plan, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is on sale for $29. Everything here can elevate your lifestyle.
Let's check out the must-shop deals for major Big Spring Sale savings on these Amazon devices.
The Best Big Spring Sale Deals on Amazon Devices
Sell Out Risk: Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $29 (originally $49)
Rare Deal: Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation, $54 (originally $119)
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device
The Fire TV Stick is an affordable option if you want to enjoy fast streaming in HD. It's easy to set up and stays hidden behind your TV. You can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus there are millions of songs you can listen to. This is also great for live TV, and includes a free 6-month subscription for MGM+.
It has 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
If you're looking for an amazing TV at a great price point, this one from Insignia is amazing. This smart TV supports Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube and it has 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition including Kindle Paperwhite (32 GB), with Leather Cover & Wireless Charging Dock
Bring your library anywhere you go with the Kindle. It's lightweight, has a great battery life and it's the most convenient device for reading. This bundle includes a leather case in the color of your choice and a charging dock.
Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation
These noise-cancelling earbuds deliver crisp, balanced sound. They're compatible with iOS and Android devices. The Echo Buds have long-lasting battery and a quick, 15-minute charge gives you 2 hours of music listening time. These come in black and white. Amazon shoppers left over 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon 5W USB Official OEM Charger and Power Adapter
This power adaptor was designed with Fire devices in mind, but it's compatible with most devices. It's a customer favorite with 29,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet has 13 hours of battery life, so you can enjoy Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, Prime Video, Zoom, and more of your favorite apps with ease. This device has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock
Backed by over 54,000 5-star reviews, the Amazon Echo Dot is popular for a reason. You can stream music, connect it to Alexa for smart home controls, and the LED screen displays the time, weather, alarms, and song titles. Your life just got so much more productive.
INSIGNIA 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV
Watch your favorite movies and TV shows in high def with the Insignia 42-inch Fire TV. It includes an Alexa remote for easily finding the perfect program, supports Apple Play, and reviewers rave about the ease of setup.
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Stream your media in a snap with the Amazon Fire TV Cube. It's the first-ever streaming media player that features Wi-Fi 6E support and can connect with your gaming console, cable box, or webcam. You can even use it with Alexa to start video calls, get weather checks, view your Ring camera, and more.
Amazon Smart Plug
Just plug in the Amazon Smart Plug and you can immediately connect with Alexa and add voice control to any outlet. Set timers, control the lights while you're away, and more, via the Alexa app.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
