Amazon's Big Spring Sale Deals on Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks for $29, Fire Tablets for $64 & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Welcome to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, one of the highlights of my spring so far, with unbelievable deals on home, tech, fashion, and beauty items. The six-day sale starts today and will continue until March 25th, but that doesn't mean you should sit back and wait till the last minute. The most sought-after Amazon devices always sell out fast, and they can make your life so much more efficient. Shop now or you'll regret it later.

If you've wanted an Amazon Fire Tablet, you can get one for 35% off, just in time for some spring reading. This Kindle e-reader has incredible battery life, which lasts for weeks (not hours), and comes with a case and a charging dock. Upgrade your living room with an Insignia smart TV for just $94. If you want to ditch your cable plan, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is on sale for $29. Everything here can elevate your lifestyle.

Let's check out the must-shop deals for major Big Spring Sale savings on these Amazon devices.