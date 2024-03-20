The BÉIS Virtual Warehouse Sale Is Here, Shop Bestsellers Like The Weekender Bag & More for 40% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's be real, if there's any brand that knows a thing or two about traveling, it's Shay Mitchell's BÉIS. Not only has the brand mastered the art of traveling with ease by creating travel accessories that look incredibly chic, but has also incorporated versatile luggage that's so incredibly well designed with unheard-of features never before seen. So it's no wonder why millions of people are obsessed with all their travel products (us included, obvi). From their cult-favorite Weekender bag that (no joke) fits it all, to their carry-on roller that makes passing through TSA an absolute breeze, the BÉIS brand has never let us down. And that's why after fans begging and pleading, the travel brand has officially dropped its first-ever virtual warehouse sale.
You can expect to find many of their bestsellers on sale, for up to 40% right now—seriously this is not a joke girlies! So, if you've been planning that spring/summer tropical trip, there's never been a better time to run straight to BÉIS and finally try out their coveted Weekender bag or their carry-on roller you've been eyeing up for months now. Keep scrolling to find our top picks from their long-awaited warehouse sale below. Hurry, because these prices won't last long!
The Weekender in Beige
The cult-favorite Weekender bag fits everything you need for a long weekend getaway (or even more). The tote features an easy-access opening that makes getting anything in or out an absolute breeze without rummaging through the entire bag. Plus, not to mention its beloved bottom separate compartment that's designed to fit up two pairs of shoes and even some extra toiletries. What's not to like?
The Convertible Mini Weekender in Black
If you're in love with the Weekender bag but looking for something slightly smaller, and fits underneath plane seats with ease, opt for the Mini Weekender bag. This is our top pick for traveling on planes as it can be used as a personal item, and takes the stress out of packing with the exact same features as the OG Weekender.
The Front Pocket Carry-On Roller in Beige
Travel has never been easier with this front pocket carry-on roller by your side. Featuring 360° smooth-rolling wheels and an expandable interior that fits all your extra outfits, this roller bag will quickly become your go-to travel companion thanks to its many other handy features. But what we love the most is its protected front pocket that can carry items like your laptop so you never have to hold up the line at TSA again.
The BÉISics Backpack in Grey
If you're more of a simple backpack girlie, look no further than the BÉISics backpack featuring padded shoulder straps to ease tension and an interior laptop pocket. Even though it looks simple and compact, it holds plenty of essentials, making it perfect to use as a personal item while traveling (or even as a work bag!).
The Backpack Diaper Bag in Navy
Meet the ultimate solution for busy moms on the move: the anti-diaper diaper bag backpack. Chic yet functional, it discreetly carries all your baby essentials, from changing pads to teething rings, ensuring you're always prepared while on the go.
The Premium Duffle in Beige
Elevate your travel or everyday style with this modern duffle from BÉIS. Crafted from premium vegan cactus leather, this versatile bag seamlessly transitions from luxurious duffle to practical tote with snap-down zippers, while hidden features like a trolley pass-through and custom hardware add both style and functionality.
The BÉISics Laptop Pouch in Grey
Keep your laptop protected with this BÉISics padded pouch. It's currently on sale for less than $17, and features a removable wrist strap for added convenience and portability, making it the perfect accessory for your on-the-go lifestyle.