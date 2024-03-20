The BÉIS Virtual Warehouse Sale Is Here, Shop Bestsellers Like The Weekender Bag & More for 40% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's be real, if there's any brand that knows a thing or two about traveling, it's Shay Mitchell's BÉIS. Not only has the brand mastered the art of traveling with ease by creating travel accessories that look incredibly chic, but has also incorporated versatile luggage that's so incredibly well designed with unheard-of features never before seen. So it's no wonder why millions of people are obsessed with all their travel products (us included, obvi). From their cult-favorite Weekender bag that (no joke) fits it all, to their carry-on roller that makes passing through TSA an absolute breeze, the BÉIS brand has never let us down. And that's why after fans begging and pleading, the travel brand has officially dropped its first-ever virtual warehouse sale.

You can expect to find many of their bestsellers on sale, for up to 40% right now—seriously this is not a joke girlies! So, if you've been planning that spring/summer tropical trip, there's never been a better time to run straight to BÉIS and finally try out their coveted Weekender bag or their carry-on roller you've been eyeing up for months now. Keep scrolling to find our top picks from their long-awaited warehouse sale below. Hurry, because these prices won't last long!