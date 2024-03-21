Best Smelling Shampoos According to Our Staff

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Have you ever caught a whiff of someone walking by and thought, "wow! They smell amazing!" Well, it might be their hair.

You don't need perfume to smell great—all you need is the best smelling shampoo. Your hair styling process should include a great smelling shampoo and conditioner. No matter if you have thin hair or thick hair, there is a scented shampoo that will elevate your hair care routine and make you smell really, really good.

We rounded up shampoo options from some of our favorite popular hair care brands and gave them to E! Online staffers to sniff and select the best smelling shampoo. The results were surprising.

The fruity shampoo that divided our staff

Staffers loved pointing out that Briogeo's Be Gentle Be Kind matcha apple replenishing superfood shampoo is packaged in a way that makes it look like a green juice. According to the brand, that's intentional. The sulfate-free shampoo is "fortified with phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals to cleanse, hydrate, and replenish hair." It's a safe option for all hair types and textures, including for those of us with sensitive skin or a sensitive scalp.

Some E! staff called it too "citrusy" and said it smelled "artificial." However, other staffers loved the scent. "I think this one smells really good, like a tropical dessert," explained an editor.

"I actually really love the way this smells," said another. "It smells like a gummy bear."

The shampoo that smells like a vanilla cupcake

If you're a vanilla girl, then this shampoo is for you. While one staffer called Drybar's Gin Twist curl quenching shampoo "creamy, but not gourmand," the general consensus was that this gin drink-inspired shampoo ultimately smells most like a vanilla cupcake.

Designed with wavy hair and curly hair in mind, this shampoo is meant to infuse your hair with moisture. It's also a great option for dry hair or for people with a dry scalp.

The No. 1 best smelling shampoo

And the best smelling shampoo goes to…. Living Proof Women's Perfect Hair Day shampoo. E! staffers couldn't get enough of the peppery and grapefruit-y scent that several people said "smells like a spa" and "like you just left the salon."

"I want to smell like THAT after I shower," a writer shared. The Living Proof shampoo is designed for all hair types and is meant to create silkier, stronger, and healthier-looking hair with every wash.

Shop the best smelling shampoos according to our staff

Are you ready to upgrade your shampoo game with the best smelling shampoos according to our staff?

Of course, you should always take your hair type into consideration when choosing a shampoo; however, these options work for a range of hair textures, including fine hair, thick hair, curly hair, dry hair, oily hair, thinning hair, damaged hair, and more.

Shop our best smelling shampoo picks below, including more options from Briogeo, Dry Bar, Oribe, and Klorane.