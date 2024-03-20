Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon

Watch : What "Selling Sunset" OG Christine Quinn REALLY Thinks About New Season

Christian Dumontet is facing legal trouble.

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn's husband arrested at the couple's home on March 19 in California following a call involving a domestic dispute, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News.

According to authorities, Christian—who shares 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet with the realtor—threw "a bag with glass but missed, and struck the child causing injury. Police and paramedics arrived on scene and treated the child, but he was not transported."

Christian, 45, was booked on assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody.

E! News has reached out to Christine's reps for comment.

Back in February 2019, after meeting through a mutual friend, the couple got engaged, tying the knot later that year in a lavish ceremony filmed for the second season of Selling Sunset. They went on to welcome their son in May 2021.

"I absolutely fell head over heels in love," Christian, a former software engineer, shared during a speech at the couple's engagement party. "We hit it off in the car. We were literally in the car and we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don't get that too often."