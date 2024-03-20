Shop Amazon’s Big Spring Sale for Festival-Ready Fashion for Coachella, Stagecoach & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring has sprung and that means swimsuits, hitting the tennis courts, and, of course, preparing for festival season. And whether you're a concert pro or just dipping your toes in the music scene, you want to look good. Well, don't worry, Amazon's got you covered with some festival-ready fashion at amazing prices. How can that be, you ask? If you haven't heard, we're in the midst of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which is six days of huge deals, from March 20 to 25th. The sale includes beauty products, fashion, electronics, home decor, tech, and more, and everyone has access to these exclusive deals (it's not just for Prime Members). Of course, joining Prime means you get fast, free shipping, and it's never too late to sign up (or give the 30-day free trial a go), so membership is always a solid bet.
Whether you're a Coachella fashionista or a Stagecoach fan, there's something for everyone. We've got leopard print Western boots that are ready for dancing in the desert. There's also a convenient belt bag for carrying your essentials – and it's only $10. Get ready for compliments when you wear these vintage-inspired, pink tinted sunglasses. You'll find everything you need for your festival fit, and it's all on sale.
Yeokou Women's Casual Summer Cotton Linen Rompers
There's nothing more comfortable than this linen romper. It's available in 11 colors from Small to XX-Large, plus the strap ties are adjustable for just the right fit. Reviewers rave about the cute factor of this romper and the lightweight fit.
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Cowboy Boot
What festival fit would be complete without a pair of cowboy boots? These boots are 50% off (win) and are available in 9 colors, including red, white, and pink. Reviewers report that they're comfortable and look more expensive than they are.
Tsher Women's Oversize Vintage Washed Denim Jacket
Available in a cropped fit or a more traditional cut, this denim jacket is perfect for a chilly festival night. It's 50% off and comes in black color options, in Small to X-Large sizing.
Telena Belt Bag for Women
Get this belt bag in 30 different colors, including furry and quilted designs, for just $10. The straps are adjustable, it's big enough to hold all your essentials, and one reviewer raved, "I love being able to my hands free while out at events/sporting games/festivals."
Lasiyanor Lightweight TAC Polarized Retro 70s Sunglasses
Hit the festival scene pretty in pink with these retro sunglasses. They feature a vintage aviator design and the lens are polarized for your protection. They're 20% off and you can get them in 12 different colors.
The Drop Women's Listilla Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Look effortlessly chic with these wedge sandals, that also give you a little bit of height. The ankle strap delivers support with each step and reviewers report that the sandals are comfortable to walk in.
17KM Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Set, 6 Pairs
Make sure you're accessorizing when you fit the festival scene. These 6 pairs of 14k gold plated earrings are chic, trendy, and go with any look. Plus, they're lightweight to wear, according to reviewers.
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies, 5 Pieces
When you're in the midst of festival season, that can be hard on your hair. Give your strands some TLC with these satin hair scrunchies that can prevent breakage. Best of all, the set includes 5 for $6.
MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress
Elevate your festival fit with this t-shirt dress that can dress up or down with the right accessories. It comes in 28 colors and prints, sizing from Small to X-Large, and includes a belted waist that can tie in the front or the back. Plus, there's pockets (hell yeah).
FEISEDY Vintage Square 70s Flat Aviator Sunglasses
Modernize your festival fashion with these aviator sunglasses with a boxy design. They're durable and feature anti-scratch lens that are also offer UV400 protection. Reviewers love the cute, trendy look and rave about the quality.
Charles Albert Women's Distressed Boot with Pull-Up Tabs
If you love the cowboy boot look, but would like a lower profile, these booties are just what you need. They come in a trendy leopard print design, as well as shiny leather and alligator skin options, and feature pull up tabs on the side for easy on and off. Plus, they're 39% off.
Angashion Women's Button Down Swing Midi Dress
Light and breezy, this midi dress is festival-ready, but also garden party and brunch-ready. Available in 25 prints, solid colors, stripes, florals, and more, it's so cute and flowy. Pair it with your favorite sun hat and you're good to go.
When Is Coachella 2024?
If you're planning on heading to the Coachella festival this year, it takes place over two weekends: April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, 2024.
When Is Stagecoach 2024?
And if the Stagecoach festival is more your vibe, that occurs from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28, 2024.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
