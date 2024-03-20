Kyle Richards Weighs in on Family Drama Between Mauricio Umansky and Paris Hilton

Kyle Richards is addressing her family's latest public feud.
One week after Paris Hilton slammed uncle Mauricio Umansky for bad-mouthing her father Rick Hilton, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star broke her silence on the drama between her estranged husband and niece.
"She spoke to her cousins, and they cleared all that up," Kyle said of Paris during a March 19 Amazon Live, referencing her and Mauricio's daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. "I really was just like, 'No. Please no more.' I can't handle any more things."
The bad blood all began over a promo for season two of Mauricio's reality show Buying Beverly Hills in which he detailed his personal and professional failing out with Rick after he left Rick's company over a decade ago.
"I think I got kind of f--ked by Hilton and Hyland," the real estate mogul recounted in a confessional. "I think Hilton and Hyland is an amazing company, and I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don't think poorly about them. And I am Rick's brother-in-law. But unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family, Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her."
Paris' response to the comments about her dad?
"My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family—especially in the press," she commented on Instagram March 12. "Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already."
And while Mauricio will definitely be opening up about his fractured relationship with the Hiltons on the new season of Buying Beverly Hills, don't expect to see him start dating again following his and Kyle's 2023 breakup.
"I'm spending a lot of time by myself and kind of getting to learn myself and enjoy myself," he exclusively told E! News. "I've been enjoying that process. I'm not in a rush to do anything at the moment. Not in a rush—period. I am enjoying the journey and I'm learning from myself."
Buying Beverly Hills returns Friday, March 22, on Netflix. And keep reading for a full recap of Mauricio and Kyle's separation.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)