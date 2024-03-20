Courtney B. Vance Sums Up Secret to Angela Bassett Marriage in 2 Words

Watch : Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Couple Up at 2019 Oscars

For more than 25 years, Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett have been doing the marriage thing.

And for the two-time Emmy winner, the secret to a long one can be summarized in two words.

"'I'm sorry,'" Vance told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards. "It starts with me. The humility and the forgiveness start with the man. 'What can I do to help? I messed up? I'm sorry. Do you forgive me? No. OK, I'll wait for you.'"

The couple, who celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in October, met in the early 1980s when they both attended Yale University as drama students. And now, their twins Slater and Bronwyn, 18, are getting ready to start their own college careers.

"My daughter's going to go to Harvard," said Vance, who had completed his bachelor's degree at the university. "[Slater] got in early to Yale but he may, he's looking at UPenn. It still may happen. We are waiting to see. They're got to go back to their final visits. We've done all the things that we can do. Now it's on them to see where it's the best match for them."