Lukas Gage Addresses Cheating Speculation Surrounding Breakup From Chris Appleton

Four months after Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton broke up, the Euphoria actor responded to rumors surrounding his marriage to the celebrity hairstylist.

Watch: Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage is clapping back at rumors about his marriage.

Four months after estranged husband Chris Appleton filed for divorce, the Euphoria alum, Lukas, reflected on the whirlwind romance and shared how he's doing following the breakup.  

"I had a manic episode for six months," he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live March 19. "I don't know what went through my head, but we live and we learn."

Lukas and the Color Wow global creative director tied the knot last April, just a few months after sparking romance rumors, with Chris' pal Kim Kardashian officiating the Las Vegas ceremony. However, Chris filed for divorce from The White Lotus star in November, citing "irreconcilable differences."

While the 28-year-old kept mum about what caused their relationship's demise, hinting at signing an NDA, he set the record straight on whether infidelity played a role. "There was no cheating," Lukas explained, adding, "Andy, there's a three-letter thing that I signed."

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Looking back, however, he acknowledges his decision to get hitched to Chris, 40, was impulsive.

"That was probably one of the most unhinged things I've ever done in my life," Lukas admitted but also joked, "I'll probably have six other marriages."

But all jokes aside, the former couple did have some loving words for each other during their whirlwind romance. In fact, a month before their wedding, Lukas gushed over his relationship with Chris.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," he told Today in March 2023. "He's a good-looking man." 

And a day after the nuptials, Chris accepted the Hair Artist of the Year honor at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards and he couldn't help but give his new husband a loving shout-out.

"Thank you to Lukas for being my rock and putting up with me," Chris shared. "And making me feel perfect when I know I'm not."

Keep reading to relive Lukas and Chris' euphoric romance.

Instagram
Time to Check-In: They're Engaged!

Just weeks after confirming their romance, the You actor and celeb hairdresser got engaged, a source confirmed to E! News April 5.

Instagram
Best in Snow

The celebrity hairstylist shared a sweet snap of the pair from a ski vacation to Instagram March 23.

Instagram
Apple of Each Other's Eye

In late March, Chris captioned a series of photos from their recent getaways together: "Apple of my eye." His post came just days after he confirmed their romance, gushing that he's "very happy" and "very much in love."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Stepping Out in Style

Shortly after their vacation, the pair attended the Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on March 8.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

After the White Lotus star shared photos from their getaway, Chris complimented the actor by writing in the comments section alongside a heart emoji, "Stud."

 

instagram.com/lukasgage
Turning Up the Heat

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton first sparked romance rumors when they posted photos from their vacation to Mexico together in late February.

