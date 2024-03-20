Lukas Gage Addresses Cheating Speculation Surrounding Breakup From Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage is clapping back at rumors about his marriage.
Four months after estranged husband Chris Appleton filed for divorce, the Euphoria alum, Lukas, reflected on the whirlwind romance and shared how he's doing following the breakup.
"I had a manic episode for six months," he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live March 19. "I don't know what went through my head, but we live and we learn."
Lukas and the Color Wow global creative director tied the knot last April, just a few months after sparking romance rumors, with Chris' pal Kim Kardashian officiating the Las Vegas ceremony. However, Chris filed for divorce from The White Lotus star in November, citing "irreconcilable differences."
While the 28-year-old kept mum about what caused their relationship's demise, hinting at signing an NDA, he set the record straight on whether infidelity played a role. "There was no cheating," Lukas explained, adding, "Andy, there's a three-letter thing that I signed."
Looking back, however, he acknowledges his decision to get hitched to Chris, 40, was impulsive.
"That was probably one of the most unhinged things I've ever done in my life," Lukas admitted but also joked, "I'll probably have six other marriages."
But all jokes aside, the former couple did have some loving words for each other during their whirlwind romance. In fact, a month before their wedding, Lukas gushed over his relationship with Chris.
"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," he told Today in March 2023. "He's a good-looking man."
And a day after the nuptials, Chris accepted the Hair Artist of the Year honor at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards and he couldn't help but give his new husband a loving shout-out.
"Thank you to Lukas for being my rock and putting up with me," Chris shared. "And making me feel perfect when I know I'm not."
Keep reading to relive Lukas and Chris' euphoric romance.