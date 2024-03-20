Lukas Gage Addresses Cheating Speculation Surrounding Breakup From Chris Appleton

Watch : Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage is clapping back at rumors about his marriage.

Four months after estranged husband Chris Appleton filed for divorce, the Euphoria alum, Lukas, reflected on the whirlwind romance and shared how he's doing following the breakup.

"I had a manic episode for six months," he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live March 19. "I don't know what went through my head, but we live and we learn."

Lukas and the Color Wow global creative director tied the knot last April, just a few months after sparking romance rumors, with Chris' pal Kim Kardashian officiating the Las Vegas ceremony. However, Chris filed for divorce from The White Lotus star in November, citing "irreconcilable differences."

While the 28-year-old kept mum about what caused their relationship's demise, hinting at signing an NDA, he set the record straight on whether infidelity played a role. "There was no cheating," Lukas explained, adding, "Andy, there's a three-letter thing that I signed."