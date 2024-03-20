Former NHL Player Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Konstantin Koltsov, Former NHL Player & Boyfriend of Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka, Dead at 42

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

News details about the death of former hockey player Konstantin Koltsov have been shared.

The 42-year-old boyfriend of professional tennis player Aryna Sabalenka died by an apparent suicide, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement to Reuters March 19, adding that "no foul play is suspected."

Koltsov played for the Belarus national hockey team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics as well as with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins between 2003 and 2006. After, he moved to Russia to play for the Salavat Yulaev Ufa team, where he later worked as assistant coach.

"He was a strong and cheerful person," the Kontinental Hockey League team said in a translated March 18 statement. "He was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans."

The statement continued, "Konstantin forever wrote himself into the history of our club. [He] won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team's coaching staff."