Former NHL Player Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Revealed

Miami police released details about the death of Konstantin Koltsov, a Belarusian former pro ice hockey player who dated tennis star Aryna Sabalenka.

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

News details about the death of former hockey player Konstantin Koltsov have been shared.

The 42-year-old boyfriend of professional tennis player Aryna Sabalenka died by an apparent suicide, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement to Reuters March 19, adding that "no foul play is suspected."

Koltsov played for the Belarus national hockey team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics as well as with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins between 2003 and 2006. After, he moved to Russia to play for the Salavat Yulaev Ufa team, where he later worked as assistant coach.

"He was a strong and cheerful person," the Kontinental Hockey League team said in a translated March 18 statement. "He was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans."

The statement continued, "Konstantin forever wrote himself into the history of our club. [He] won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team's coaching staff."

The Penguins also shared a statement on Koltsov's passing, which read, "The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov."

Sabalenka, who debuted her romance with Koltsov in 2021, has not commented on the hockey player's death.

The 25-year-old, who is currently ranked no. 2 in the Women's Tennis Association, is still scheduled to play her first game in the Miami Open March 22, a spokesperson for the Miami Open told the Associated Press March 19.

That same day, the tennis star was seen practicing at the Hard Rock Stadium, wearing all black.

Look back at Sabalenka and Koltsov's sweetest moments as a couple:

 

Hard Launch

Aryna Sabalenka debuted her romance with Konstantin Koltsov in June 2021. 

Happy New Year

The couple celebrated their first Christmas and New Years Eve together after making their relationship public. 

Birthday Wishes

The tennis star wished the former hockey player a happy birthday, calling him, "My beloved."

Taking in History

They posed in front of Rome's Colosseum during a May 2022 trip. 

Make a Wish

The pair snapped a quick selfie in front of Rome's Trevi Fountain. 

Fun in the Sun

The 25-year-old relaxed in between tournaments on the beach.

Biggest Supporter

The Grand Slam winner posed with flowers sent to her by her boyfriend. She captioned the Sept. 2022 post, "Lucky me I have the best man in the world."

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

