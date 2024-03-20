Megan Fox's Call Her Daddy Bombshells: Brian Austin Green, Machine Gun Kelly & More

Megan Fox got candid about her relationships with Brian Austin Green and Machine Gun Kelly, her childhood and her feelings about being a "sex symbol" during an appearance on Call Her Daddy.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Mar 20, 2024 5:13 PMTags
Megan FoxPodcastBrian Austin GreenCouplesCelebritiesPlastic SurgeryMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox Details Abusive Relationships, Pregnancy Loss

These are the confessions of a teenage drama queen Megan Fox.

The 37-year-old sat down for an interview with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, and the pair addressed everything from Megan's past relationship with Brian Austin Green, her current relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and those internet rumors about her being involved in Satanic rituals

Plus, she dove deep into how her experiences witnessing depression as a child left a longterm impact on how she perceives love and relationships, as well as her feelings on how her name has been synonymous with the phrase "sex symbol." 

The interview comes at a pivotal point in her journey. After releasing her poetry book All Boys are Poisonous in November, she's now navigating what her next chapter will look like. 

"I am on the precipice of, 'What am I about to do?' And I don't know," she admitted on the March 20 episode. "I'm either really gonna have some kind of breakthrough where I do transcend into a blissful, higher level of consciousness, or find purpose being in service to people. Or I will disappear again."

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

So before she disappears, keep reading for all the bombshells from Megan's interview.

Emma McIntyre / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Megan Fox Confirms She Drank a Drop of MGK's Blood

One thing the Transformers alum wants to get straight: the rumor she participates in Satanic rituals.

 "I guess one of the ones that's very persistent is that I'm like Satanic, or do Satanic rituals, or maybe adjacent to Illuminati, or something in that vein,” she said. “Which I think really started—I don't know why it started there was just that one time I said I drink blood ritualistically, and then everybody was like, 'She's into Satanic rituals.' That was a very misunderstood thing.” 

Instead, Megan compared her drinking a drop of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s blood to the blood brother pacts of old.

“It's like that, except instead of rubbing your fingers together the drop of blood goes in your mouth,” she added. “And I don't know why that becomes Satanic! What is so gross about what I did with my 'soul mate'?"

Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Medical Inn

How Her Mother’s Depression Affected Her as a Child

The 37-year-old got candid about the ways in which witnessing her mother’s depression and tumultuous marriages to her father and stepfather affected her then and now.

“I was so connected to her sadness,” she explained of her relationship to her mother. “Her feelings of being unfulfilled, and also her resentment towards relationships. My dad, is really outgoing and funny and charming, and really unique and sparkly, and she was not fulfilled in that relationship for whatever reason. They got divorced, she immediately got remarried.”

She continued, “I watched her depression through her relationship as well, so the messaging that I received is that men, and marriage in particular, drain you of your life force, and keep you from being able to express your creativity or express your unique desires, and it’s an oppressive experience to be in a relationship or to be in love.”

Getty Images

On Falling in Love With Others Throughout Her Relationship with Brian Austin Green

The Jennifer’s Body actress reflected on her 11-year marriage to the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, which began when she was just 18 years old and continued until 2021. The now exes share sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

"First of all, let me just say—I was not a great girlfriend to Brian,” Megan, who shares sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with Brian, noted. “I will be very honest, and he was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into, or complain about, or let it seem like that relationship was one way. I was not great, because I was young, and really should not have been in a relationship with that level of commitment and that magnitude.”

She continued, “So I did a lot of falling in love with other people at the time, um I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid. And yeah, I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life, and I thought for a minute when I got divorced that’s what I was going to do, and I was single for like three weeks.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Her Feelings About Being Synonymous With the Phrase “Sex Symbol”

“I think it adds pressure to a girl who has body dysmorphia and never really saw herself that way,” Megan reflected. “And the things that I thought were my strengths, like my mind, my intelligence, or my sense of humor—those things are not acknowledged, and instead I’m being acknowledged for something I don’t identify with or as. It’s forcing me to wear a character I wasn’t trying to wear. And then also, you assign the character to me, and then you torture and demonize the character.” 

In reality, the title was never her personal lived experience. 

She added, “I was never that. I was never her, like you created her and then you murdered her. I think to just being called a ‘sex symbol,’ I don’t initially have a reaction. But to the whole process of what really happened, and it goes into just being famous in general and the process of fame, has been really haunting, to be honest.”

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Where She and Machine Gun Kelly Stand Today

In addition to confirming she and MGK—who got engaged in January 2022—at one point did call off their engagement, Megan reflected on why she wants to keep the details of their relationship private. 

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," the 37-year-old reflected. "So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on like the status of the relationship. What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul', and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

On Which Cosmetic Procedures She Has and Hasn’t Had Done

“Here’s things I haven’t done that I’ve been accused of doing,” she said. “I’ve never had a face lift of any kind, I’ve never done threads, I’ve never had buccal fat done—I’ll never have any fat removed from my face, I will only ever put fat in, which leads me to I’ve never had any liposuction, or body contouring or anything like that.” 

But that’s not to say she minds the BBL rumors per se. Megan noted, “I would be so flattered if somebody thought I had a BBL, if I could, I would. I don’t have the extra body fat.” 

And while she said she has had her breasts done on three separate occasions—the first when she was in her early 20s, the second after she’d finished breastfeeding and the third more recently—there is one reason she hasn’t had more procedures done. 

"I don’t like surgery,” she admitted, “so when I go to have a surgery it’s a very big deal. I’m very afraid of dying under general anesthesia, so I haven’t had much surgery because of that.”

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton’s Medical Records Involved in ICO Investigation

2

Missing College Student Riley Strain's Debit Card Found Near River

3

Megan Fox Shares MGK Engagement Was Once Called Off: Where They Stand

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton’s Medical Records Involved in ICO Investigation

2

Missing College Student Riley Strain's Debit Card Found Near River

3

Megan Fox Shares MGK Engagement Was Once Called Off: Where They Stand

4

All the Bombshells From Megan Fox's Call Her Daddy Interview

5

Willy Wonka-Inspired Organizer Says His “Life Is Ruined” After Event