Megan Fox's Call Her Daddy Bombshells: Brian Austin Green, Machine Gun Kelly & More

Watch : Megan Fox Details Abusive Relationships, Pregnancy Loss

These are the confessions of a teenage drama queen Megan Fox.

The 37-year-old sat down for an interview with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, and the pair addressed everything from Megan's past relationship with Brian Austin Green, her current relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and those internet rumors about her being involved in Satanic rituals.

Plus, she dove deep into how her experience s witnessing depression as a child left a longterm impact on how she perceives love and relationships, as well as her feelings on how her name has been synonymous with the phrase "sex symbol."

The interview comes at a pivotal point in her journey. After releasing her poetry book All Boys are Poisonous in November, she's now navigating what her next chapter will look like.

"I am on the precipice of, 'What am I about to do?' And I don't know," she admitted on the March 20 episode. "I'm either really gonna have some kind of breakthrough where I do transcend into a blissful, higher level of consciousness, or find purpose being in service to people. Or I will disappear again."