Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey to Share Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," the Princess of Wales shared in a video message March 22, her first formal appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."

"But I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William—said. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful."

However, Kate noted, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she continued. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time," Kate added. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."