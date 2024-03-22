Breaking

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey to Share Cancer Diagnosis

After Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January, the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer, she shared in a March 22 video: "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months."

By Jess Cohen Mar 22, 2024 6:10 PMTags
ControversyHealthKate MiddletonRoyalsCelebritiesCancer
Watch: Kate Middleton Seemingly Spotted on Market Outing

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," the Princess of Wales shared in a video message March 22, her first formal appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."

"But I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William—said. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful."

However, Kate noted, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she continued. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time," Kate added. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok." 

photos
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

Kate went on to share that she is well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help her heal.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she noted. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

She concluded her message by asking for privacy during this time and sent a message of support to those affected by cancer.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health to Share Cancer Diagnosis

2

Riley Strain Case: Student Found Dead 2 Weeks After Going Missing

3

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

Kate's update comes just weeks after she found herself in a royal controversy for posting an edited family photo to social media in celebration of Mother's Day U.K. on March 10.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 11 after the picture was pulled from photo agencies for being manipulated. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And although the photo controversy ignited further conspiracy theories about Kate, Kensington Palace maintained she'd return to royal life around the Easter holiday.

"The surgery was successful," the Palace said in a Jan. 17 message, noting that while Kate "appreciates the interest this statement will generate," she also "hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality" for her and William's kids as possible.

Kensington Palace also pointed out that Kate wants her medical information to remain private and that any updates will be shared only when "there is significant new information."

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the Palace concluded. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Speculation about Kate surfaced as her father-in-law, King Charles III, faced his own health battle.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 5. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement continued. "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

For more updates on the royal family, keep reading...

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health to Share Cancer Diagnosis

2

Riley Strain Case: Student Found Dead 2 Weeks After Going Missing

3

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

4

Khloe Kardashian Frees the Nipple in Completely Sheer LBD

5

Michael Strahan's Daughter Shares Update on Chemotherapy Timeline