Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey to Share Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," the Princess of Wales shared in a video message March 22, her first formal appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."
"But I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William—said. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful."
However, Kate noted, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.
"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she continued. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
"As you can imagine, this has taken time," Kate added. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."
Kate went on to share that she is well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help her heal.
"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she noted. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."
She concluded her message by asking for privacy during this time and sent a message of support to those affected by cancer.
Kate's update comes just weeks after she found herself in a royal controversy for posting an edited family photo to social media in celebration of Mother's Day U.K. on March 10.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 11 after the picture was pulled from photo agencies for being manipulated. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
And although the photo controversy ignited further conspiracy theories about Kate, Kensington Palace maintained she'd return to royal life around the Easter holiday.
"The surgery was successful," the Palace said in a Jan. 17 message, noting that while Kate "appreciates the interest this statement will generate," she also "hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality" for her and William's kids as possible.
Kensington Palace also pointed out that Kate wants her medical information to remain private and that any updates will be shared only when "there is significant new information."
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the Palace concluded. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."
Speculation about Kate surfaced as her father-in-law, King Charles III, faced his own health battle.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 5. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement continued. "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
