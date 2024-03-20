Singer Cola Boyy Dead at 34

Watch : Latin Musicians Are Making a Splash at Coachella 2019

The indie music scene is mourning the loss of an immense talent.

Cola Boyy (real name Matthew Urango) died on March 17 at his home in Oxnard, Calif. He was 34.

The performer, who was known as a fierce advocate for the disabled community, was born with spina bifida, kyphosis and scoliosis, and started wearing a prosthetic leg at 2 years old.

Cola's cause of death is still being investigated, but his family told TMZ that it was likely related to his ongoing health conditions. The 34-year-old's record label, Record Makers, said he passed "peacefully."

"He was quite a soul, a man with no age, a childlike spirit with the musicality of an old legend," the label shared on X March 18. "His lyrics, his melodies, the sound of his voice: every side of his music was unique and timeless."

As a performer, Cola considered himself a "disabled disco innovator," he told tmrw magazine.