The Best Bra-Sized Swimsuits That *Actually* Fit Like A Dream

No matter your bust size, it can be hard to find a bathing suit that fits just right. Whether they're too big, too small, or don't offer enough support, there's nothing that takes the fun out of pool or beach days quite like an ill-fitting swimsuit. The good news is that there is a solution: bra sized swimwear.

What is Bra-Sized Swimwear?

It's exactly what it sounds like – a swimsuit that is based on your cup and band size. This means that as long as you know what bra size you wear, finding a bathing suit that fits you perfectly will be much easier than usual.

If you wear a D cup or above, there's plenty of supportive swimsuits for you, too, because many options on this list go up to a G cup or H cup. Additionally, bra-sized swimsuits also offer extra support, which is especially helpful if you have a large bust. They typically include features like underwire, molded cups, and adjustable shoulder and back straps to deliver the level of support that's right for your cup size. These features help hold everything in, so you can enjoy the sunshine rather than worrying about your bathing suit rolling up or sliding around.

Even better, bra-sized swimwear comes in all of the styles you'll find in standard sized swimwear, like one-piece swimsuits in tropical patterns classic bikinis with high-waisted bottoms and flattering tankinis. While there's something for every price range on this list, it doesn't hurt to invest in a swimsuit that fits perfectly and that you'll be able to wear for years to come.

From a bikini top with underwire cups to a one-piece swimsuit with extra support, keep reading to shop all of the best bra-sized swimwear we found from across the internet.