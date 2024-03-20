The Best Bra-Sized Swimsuits That *Actually* Fit Like A Dream

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter your bust size, it can be hard to find a bathing suit that fits just right. Whether they're too big, too small, or don't offer enough support, there's nothing that takes the fun out of pool or beach days quite like an ill-fitting swimsuit. The good news is that there is a solution: bra sized swimwear.
What is Bra-Sized Swimwear?
It's exactly what it sounds like – a swimsuit that is based on your cup and band size. This means that as long as you know what bra size you wear, finding a bathing suit that fits you perfectly will be much easier than usual.
If you wear a D cup or above, there's plenty of supportive swimsuits for you, too, because many options on this list go up to a G cup or H cup. Additionally, bra-sized swimsuits also offer extra support, which is especially helpful if you have a large bust. They typically include features like underwire, molded cups, and adjustable shoulder and back straps to deliver the level of support that's right for your cup size. These features help hold everything in, so you can enjoy the sunshine rather than worrying about your bathing suit rolling up or sliding around.
Even better, bra-sized swimwear comes in all of the styles you'll find in standard sized swimwear, like one-piece swimsuits in tropical patterns classic bikinis with high-waisted bottoms and flattering tankinis. While there's something for every price range on this list, it doesn't hurt to invest in a swimsuit that fits perfectly and that you'll be able to wear for years to come.
From a bikini top with underwire cups to a one-piece swimsuit with extra support, keep reading to shop all of the best bra-sized swimwear we found from across the internet.
Lane Bryant Underwire Plunge Bikini Top
This underwire bikini top with a plunging neckline has wide adjustable straps that won't dig into your shoulders, foam cups for shape, and a wide waistband that creates a smooth silhouette and combats any bulging.
- Available sizes: 38C - 46H
- Available colors: 3
POUR MOI Cali Ring Control Underwire One-Piece
If you thought one-piece swimsuits don't come in bra sizes, think again. This seamless, textured swimsuit has built-in underwire cups with slings for extra support and a hook-and-eye closure for added customization – both of which are invisible.
- Available sizes: 32C - 38G
- Available colors: 3
Smart & Sexy Plus-Size Longline Underwire Bikini Top
This bustier-inspired bikini top has supportive underwire, molded cups, and two adjustable back straps for the perfect fit. Reviewers rave that it holds your bust securely in place.
- Available sizes: 34C - 44DD
- Available colors: 12
Freya Standard Padded Bikini Top
With its cute crochet overlay, this underwire bikini top has lightly padded cups for shape and adjustable straps to create lift. Pro tip: this top uses UK sizing, so be sure to check out the size chart to ensure you get the proper size.
- Available sizes: 30D - 38G
- Available colors: 10
Lane Bryant Underwire Balconette Swim Bikini Top
With a design based on Lane Bryant's fan-favorite balconette bra, this bikini top delivers just as much support thanks to its underwire and foam cups with strategic seams that keep shape and stabilize. Plus, the wide waistband will prevent bulging.
- Available sizes: 38C - 46G
- Available colors: 3
SUNSETS Kauai Underwire Bralette Bikini Top
This bikini is equipped with underwire, removable padding, and an adjustable hook-and-eye closure, although you'd never be able to tell. The straps can be converted into a racerback style and the keyhole cutout can be tied looser or tighter depending on your preferred coverage and fit.
- Available sizes: 32D - 40G/38H
- Available colors: 7
FREYA Jewel Cove Halter Bikini Top
A supportive makeover of a classic halter bikini, this top has mesh-lined underwire cups and a self-tie halter that reviewers say is actually comfortable, even for those with big busts.
- Available sizes: 28C - 38H
- Available colors: 9
Shade & Shore Retro Ribbed Underwire Bikini Top
Target always comes through with affordable swimsuits, and this bikini top is no exception. The chic ribbed fabric is made with spandex to hold your bust in, while the underwire and removable padding add shape and support. Plus, the shoulder straps and waistband are adjustable.
- Available sizes: 32A - 38DD
- Available colors: 5
BIRDSONG Ruffle Halter Underwire Tankini Top
Beneath this tankini with a ruffle trim is a built-in underwire, removable padding, supportive mesh wings, and an adjustable hook-and-eye closure. Plus, the self-tie halter allows you to secure it to your liking.
- Available sizes: 32D - 42I
- Available colors: 15
Elomi Bazaruto Wireless One Piece Swimsuit
The beloved bra brand also makes swimwear, which as you can imagine, are super supportive. This one-piece has a built-in shelf-bra with wireless cups that have supportive seams and power mesh panels to keep everything in place. Plus, the straps are adjustable.
- Available sizes: 36FF - 42H/HH
- Available colors: 4
Freya Check In Underwire Plunge Tankini Swim Top
This gingham tankini has all of the supportive features a girl could want: an elastic shelf-bra, underwire, side boning, and an adjustable hook-and-eye closure. The cups are also lined with mesh for added shape.
- Available sizes: 30DD - 38FF
- Available colors: 2
FANTASIE Ottawa Twist Underwire Bandeau Bikini Top
If you never thought a bandeau bikini can deliver support, think again. This one has padded underwire cups, side boning, and power mesh wings. If you do want some extra support or lift, you can clip on the removable straps.
- Available sizes: 30D - 38G
- Available colors: 1
Bra Sized Sweetheart Underwire Tankini Top
With its molded underwire cups, stretchy shelf-bra, and adjustable waistband, this flowy tankini offers all of the support you could ever want. A power mesh lining helps keep everything in place.
- Available sizes: 36C - 46G
- Available colors: 7
PANACHE Anya Riva Balconette Bikini Top
If you love Panache bras, then you'll love this balconette bikini top, which has adjustable straps, a supportive underwire, and three-seam cups with mesh lining that perfectly shapes your bust.
- Available sizes: 30D - 38K
- Available colors: 2
