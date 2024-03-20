Make a Racquet for Kate Spade Outlet’s Extra 20% Off Sale on Tennis-Inspired Bags, Wallets & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Get ready to serve on and off the court with Kate Spade Outlet's latest tennis-inspired drop. Unless you've been living under a rock, then you must have noticed the latest tenniscore trend that has taken over social media, and from the looks of it, it's here to stay. From tennis skirts and dresses that win a grand slam for comfort and style to other chic tennis-inspired accessories, many of our favorite retailers have jumped on the court to create (what we would call) a new and improved athleisure style.
But if you've already made the jump and boughten cute tennis skirts, then you're going to need matching accessories to go along with your new trendy style—and there's no better place to check for themed bags than luxury bag retailer Kate Spade. Lucky for you, the brand has just released a tennis-inspired collection and we can't stop obsessing over it. So, if you're ready to serve up your next look, keep scrolling for our top tennis-themed picks from Kate Spade Outlet. Just don't forget, right now if you buy any two handbag or wallet styles, they're also offering an extra 20% off your purchase—run, don't walk besties!
Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Best Deals
Reegan Small Shoulder Bag
Who can resist this trendy turtle green shoulder bag? It's available in two additional color options for those who lean towards a more neutral palette, but rest assured, we'll be incorporating this vibrant hue as a statement piece in our spring wardrobe.
Clare See Through Backpack
If you've been looking for a backpack that you can take to concerts and festivals, your search is finally over. With this see-through backpack from Kate Spade Outlet, it'll make the security process way easier when attending these events thanks to its PVC material. It also has plenty of space to hold all your main essentials.
Grand Slam 3D Tennis Raquet Crossbody
Show off your love for your favorite sport with this 3D tennis raquet crossbody from Kate Spade. While its unique shape may look small, it can still hold all your main essentials and also features front credit card slots and a front zip pocket.
Clare See Through Tote
Perfect for picnics at the park or wearing to work, this see-through tote has the space to carry it all—even fitting a laptop and other work essentials. It's sturdy, stylish, and a great way to incorporate color into your everyday style.
Madison Convertible Crossbody
This compact yet versatile bag boasts two straps: a customizable leather one that matches seamlessly and a stylish resin chain option. What's more, its interior features two pockets, ensuring you stay impeccably organized on the go.
Grand Slam Tennis Small Slim Card Holder
Keep your cards in one place with this Madison card holder, sporting a fun tennis ball design, six card slots, and a cash compartment. Sleek and compact, it's the perfect pocket accessory at just $79 (a complete steal!).
