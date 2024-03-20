Make a Racquet for Kate Spade Outlet’s Extra 20% Off Sale on Tennis-Inspired Bags, Wallets & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Get ready to serve on and off the court with Kate Spade Outlet's latest tennis-inspired drop. Unless you've been living under a rock, then you must have noticed the latest tenniscore trend that has taken over social media, and from the looks of it, it's here to stay. From tennis skirts and dresses that win a grand slam for comfort and style to other chic tennis-inspired accessories, many of our favorite retailers have jumped on the court to create (what we would call) a new and improved athleisure style.

But if you've already made the jump and boughten cute tennis skirts, then you're going to need matching accessories to go along with your new trendy style—and there's no better place to check for themed bags than luxury bag retailer Kate Spade. Lucky for you, the brand has just released a tennis-inspired collection and we can't stop obsessing over it. So, if you're ready to serve up your next look, keep scrolling for our top tennis-themed picks from Kate Spade Outlet. Just don't forget, right now if you buy any two handbag or wallet styles, they're also offering an extra 20% off your purchase—run, don't walk besties!