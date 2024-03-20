Jimmie Allen Privately Welcomed Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce From Wife Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen is loving his kids with everything he's got.
In fact, the "Best Shot" singer shared some gratitude for his six children—including twins—whom he welcomed with another woman in the middle of his divorce from Alexis Gale.
The 38-year-old posted a series of Instagram Stories on March 19 spotlighting his kids: Aadyn, 9, from a previous relationship; Naomi, 4, Zara, 2, and Cohen, 5 months, whom he shares with Alexis; and twins Amari and Aria, 9 months.
Jimmie concluded the series of pics with a message for the critics. "I have 6 kids," he wrote. "I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs."
Hours later, Alexis shared some reflections of her own on Instagram, although she didn't name Jimmie.
"I'm just going to say, those lies will always catch up to you," she said in the March 19 Instagram Stories. "What is done in the dark will come out in the light every single time. So keep playing."
"I am truly at the point in my life where I am just letting God work and not saying s--t anymore," the 28-year-old continued. "People tell on themselves, they show you who they are, they always expose themselves. You don't have to do a single thing, ever. Something always comes out and it just happens naturally."
In April, the "Good Times Roll" singer and Alexis called it quits after he cheated during their two-year marriage while expecting their third baby together. A month later, Jimmie penned an apology to Alexis for his infidelity.
He then welcomed twins with another woman in July, but in October, Jimmie and Alexis decided to reconcile, according to the country singer's reps.
"They decided to work on things together and are still together," a rep for Jimmie told People in that month, adding that their separation "was never fully seen through legally" despite previously filing divorce papers in Tennessee.