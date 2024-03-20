Jimmie Allen Privately Welcomed Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce From Wife Alexis Gale

Watch : Jimmie Allen Issues PUBLIC Apology to Wife Alexis for Affair

Jimmie Allen is loving his kids with everything he's got.

In fact, the "Best Shot" singer shared some gratitude for his six children—including twins—whom he welcomed with another woman in the middle of his divorce from Alexis Gale.

The 38-year-old posted a series of Instagram Stories on March 19 spotlighting his kids: Aadyn, 9, from a previous relationship; Naomi, 4, Zara, 2, and Cohen, 5 months, whom he shares with Alexis; and twins Amari and Aria, 9 months.

Jimmie concluded the series of pics with a message for the critics. "I have 6 kids," he wrote. "I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs."

Hours later, Alexis shared some reflections of her own on Instagram, although she didn't name Jimmie.

"I'm just going to say, those lies will always catch up to you," she said in the March 19 Instagram Stories. "What is done in the dark will come out in the light every single time. So keep playing."