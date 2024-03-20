Richard Simmons Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Richard Simmons Explains "I Am Dying" Social Media Post

Richard Simmons is opening up about a health update.

One day after he sparked concern over a cryptic post, the American fitness personality shared a diagnosis on social media.

"There was this strange looking bump under my right eye," he wrote in a March 19 Facebook post. "I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on in the morning and the evening—it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist."

And after detailing his visit to his doctor, Richard shared he was informed of his skin cancer diagnosis.

"He said, basal cell carcinoma," he continued. "I told him to stop calling me dirty names. He laughed."

Richard—who has mostly retired from the public eye since being an aerobics icon in the late ‘80s—provided a detailed account of the day he received his diagnosis, including receiving what appeared to be a curettage and electrodesiccation procedure, a process which involves removing skin growths.