Megan Fox Confirms Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Was Once Called Off: Where They Stand Now

Megan Fox confirmed that her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly was at one time called off while sharing a cryptic update on their relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly Shares Emotional Lyrics About Megan Fox's Miscarriage

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship has been through transformations.

And while the Jennifer's Body actress is keeping specifics of their current status close to the chest, she confirmed that their engagement, was in fact, called off at a point during their relationship.

"All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred," Megan told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper of their romance timeline during the March 20 episode. "And I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, 'What's up?'" 

The couple—who got engaged January in 2022sparked breakup rumors in February 2023 after Megan posted a series of photos referencing Beyoncé's Lemonade. Megan later set the record straight, though, in a since-deleted Instagram post that denied any cheating rumors. 

However, despite her understanding the public's interest, Megan isn't willing to divulge too much about her relationship with the rapper.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," the 37-year-old reflected. "So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on like the status of the relationship. What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul', and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

She added, "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan's comments come four months after the release of her book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, some of which describes her relationship with MGK (born Colson Baker). 

"But I didn't really write anything about him," Megan noted, "that he hasn't said about himself in his own music. However that doesn't make it any less sensitive for him to experience me writing about it."

The Transformers alum has also previously explained, however, that the "Emo Girl" artist supported Megan on every step of this new artistic endeavor. 

"I think it helps that he's an artist himself," Megan—who opened up about experiencing a miscarriage within her book—said during a November appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "And he recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting, where he gets to express his pain in that way. And as an actor, you don't really have that, because I'm reading someone else's dialogue. So I don't get to go to work and really put my experiences or my pain into my art."

She further explained how MGK "recognized that I needed an outlet for that," adding, "And when you love someone you're not going to deny them the right to experience a relief from their suffering. And I think that's just part of what it is to care about someone and to want to see them heal."

