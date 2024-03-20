Megan Fox Confirms Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Was Once Called Off: Where They Stand Now

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Shares Emotional Lyrics About Megan Fox’s Miscarriage

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship has been through transformations.

And while the Jennifer's Body actress is keeping specifics of their current status close to the chest, she confirmed that their engagement, was in fact, called off at a point during their relationship.

"All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred," Megan told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper of their romance timeline during the March 20 episode. "And I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, 'What's up?'"

The couple—who got engaged January in 2022—sparked breakup rumors in February 2023 after Megan posted a series of photos referencing Beyoncé's Lemonade. Megan later set the record straight, though, in a since-deleted Instagram post that denied any cheating rumors.

However, despite her understanding the public's interest, Megan isn't willing to divulge too much about her relationship with the rapper.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," the 37-year-old reflected. "So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on like the status of the relationship. What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul', and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."