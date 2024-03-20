Get 50% Off Kylie Cosmetics, 60% Off J.Crew Jeans, 35% Off Cocoon by Sealy Mattresses & More Daily Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Have you heard about the Amazon Big Spring Sale? It just kicked off, and let me tell you, the deals are seriously tempting. But guess what? That's not the only game in town today. There's a whole array of fantastic discounts waiting for you with major deals on beauty products, clothes, and home essentials.
It's like a shopping wonderland out there, with so many options to snag some incredible bargains and spruce up your wardrobe or home decor without breaking the bank.
- Amazon: Shop major deals during Amazon's biggest sale yet.
- Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off Jennifer Aniston's Lolavie, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, Skin Gym light masks, Youthforia, Smashbox, and more.
- Draper James: Celebrate Reese Witherspoon's birthday with a 30% discount from Draper James.
- Good American: Use the code SAVE25 to get 25% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (discount applied at checkout). Plus an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.
- Gymshark: Score 60% off Gymshark activewear and accessories. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off everything when you use the promo code EXTRA-20-MAR.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on all Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipstick
With its velvety texture and rich pigment, this Kylie Cosmetics lipstick is like a confidence boost in every swipe. Grab your favorite shade and get ready to slay all day.
More Beauty Deals
Biossance: Save 25% on Biossance skincare, which has been recommended by Reese Witherspoon.
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
ColourPop: Get 30% off everything from ColourPop.
Exuviance: Save 30% on Exuviance, including the exfoliating foot balm I'm obsessed with.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
ghd: Save 25% on ghd hair tools.
Hourglass Cosmetics: Shop 20% off deals on Hourglass Cosmetics products, which have been recommended by Sofia Richie.
Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. Plus, shop buy 1, get 1 free deals.
Make Up Forever: Save 25% on Make Up Forever + get free shipping on every order.
Mario Badescu: Use the code FRIEND to save 30% on Mario Badescu skincare products.
Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.
Sephora: Save 50% on 24-hour Sephora flash deals for Too Faced, Origins, Stila, Beauty Blender, Sephora Collection, and more.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Sunday Riley: You have 24 hours to save 40% on Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum. Save 25% on everything else from Sunday Riley.
T3: Save 25% on T3 hair tools. I love their flat irons so much that I bought 3 out of fear they may sell out. I will never use another flat iron.
Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.
Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off Jennifer Aniston's Lolavie, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, Skin Gym light masks, Youthforia, Smashbox, and more from Ulta.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
J.Crew Pleated Trouser Jean
Elevate your denim game with these pants, which are the perfect fusion of jeans and trousers. Crafted from premium denim in a chic wide-leg silhouette with pleated details, they offer unparalleled comfort and style.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.
Aerie: Nab 25% off 600+ new arrivals from Aerie.
Banana Republic: Save an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic sale styles, which are already 40% off (additional discount applied at checkout).
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50% on Banana Republic fashions. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off (additional discount applied at checkout).
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Bernardo Fashions: Shop 70% off deals from the Bernardo Warehouse Sale. I LOVE Bernardo jackets.
Boohoo: Take 50% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 15% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Dearfoams: Take 20% off Dearfoams slip-ons when you use the promo code SOLSTICE at checkout.
Draper James: Celebrate Reese Witherspoon's birthday with a 30% discount from Draper James.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Get 40% off everything from Gap and 50% off dresses.
Good American: Use the code SAVE25 to get 25% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (discount applied at checkout). Plus an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.
Gymshark: Score 60% off Gymshark activewear and accessories. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off everything when you use the promo code EXTRA-20-MAR.
HerRoom: Save 25% on thousands of bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Save an EXTRA 40% on J.Crew sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more.
LoveShackFancy: Don't miss this rare chance to save 75% on LoveShackFancy.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Lulus: Use the promo code SPRING24 to save 20% on spring fashion.
Madewell: Insiders can save 25% on everything from Madewell.
Marshalls: Shop major deals from the Marshalls Vacation Shop.
Michael Kors: Save 25% on Michael Kors spring styles. Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Use the code SPRING to save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 65% on Kate Spade styles from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Save 50% on everything from Old Navy.
Reebok: Use the promo code SPRING to get 60% off Reebok.
Shopbop: Don't miss 70% off deals on thousands of items from Shopbop.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on swimwear from Swimsuits For All.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts on sundresses.
VICI: Use the code MAR20 to save 20% on VICI styles.
Today's Best Home Deals
Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress
Experience the ultimate in comfort and relaxation with the Chill Mattress from Cocoon by Sealy. Its premium memory foam construction conforms to your body, providing unparalleled support and pressure relief for a restful night's sleep. Plus, with its innovative cooling technology, you'll stay comfortably cool throughout the night, ensuring you wake up refreshed and rejuvenated every morning.
In addition to the 35% discount, you'll also get a free bundle with a mattress protector, sheets set, and 2 pillows worth $179.
More Home Deals
Anthropologie: Redecorate your space with 30% off deals on furniture, decor, and more from Anthropologie.
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Brooklinen: Get 20% off Brooklinen bedding, bath, and more.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on all Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding linens, mattresses, furniture, and more.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% on thousands of items from the Pottery Barn End of Season Sale.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
QVC: Take 42% off the Dyson V8 Animal Extra De-Tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
Wayfair: Score major deals from Wayfair's Outdoor Sale.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory,Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
