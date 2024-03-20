Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Spring Sale Picks Will Make You Feel Like a Total It Girl

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Get ready to elevate your shopping game with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo's curated picks from the Amazon Big Spring Sale. As a trusted authority in beauty, fashion, and home products, Paige's recommendations are always on point, reflecting her impeccable taste and keen eye for quality.
Trust Paige's expertise and get ready to discover your new favorite items, all available at unbeatable prices during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Get ready to indulge in a shopping spree filled with chic finds and unbeatable deals that are all Paige-approved.
Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Spring Sale Picks
- Paige's Most Affordable Find: Conair Spa Headband (
$7$6)
- Paige's Most Popular Pick: Zulay Kitchen Powerful Milk Frother (
$20$8)
Lillusory Women's Cardigan With Pockets
Embrace timeless elegance while staying effortlessly chic, whether you're lounging at home or out on the town. This versatile cardigan is perfect for all seasons, including those breezy Hamptons evenings. Its lightweight yet cozy design ensures comfort without compromising on sophistication.
Paige's pick comes in 17 colorways.
Tessan Tower Surge Protector Power Strip 10 Ft
Invest in quality and reliability with this purchase you won't regret. It's a practical addition to any home or office setup. Designed for everyday use, this dependable device safeguards your electronics from power surges, ensuring uninterrupted productivity.
Paige's power strip/surge protector combo has 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zimasilk 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Indulge in affordable luxury with this exquisite pillowcase, made from gentle materials that pamper both your hair and skin. You will enjoy the ultimate in comfort as you drift off to sleep, knowing that this pillowcase is taking care of your beauty needs.
These pillowcases come in 39 colors and 7 sizes. Shoppers gave Paige's pick 35,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NuDerma Portable Handheld Skin Therapy Wand
Transform your skincare routine with this innovative tool, designed to rejuvenate and revitalize your complexion. This device targets various skincare concerns with precision and ease that you can use any time from the comfort of your own home.
Paige's skincare wand has 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Raemao Massage Gun
Don't break the bank for premium relief. This affordable option delivers all the benefits without the hefty price tag. Experience the power of deep tissue massage at an unbeatable value with this high-quality massage gun.
Shoppers gave this massage therapy gun 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chantomoo Memory Foam Slippers
Treat your feet to the ultimate cozy experience with these plush slippers. They're like walking on clouds. Trust me, your feet will thank you for this little slice of luxury!
These slippers come in 15 colors. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss recommended these to Amazon shoppers too.
Wildone Baking Sheet Set of 3, Stainless Steel
Upgrade your baking game with this set of three non-toxic baking sheets in various sizes, perfect for all your culinary creations. No more scrubbing for hours because these baking sheets are a breeze to clean, making kitchen cleanup a cinch. From cookies to roasted vegetables, you'll find yourself reaching for these reliable baking sheets time and time again.
This baking sheet bundle has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Automet Womens 3 Piece Short Sleeve Shirts
Score a wardrobe win with this unbeatable bundle of three shirts at an incredible price. Whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual, these shirts are the perfect go-to option for any occasion. With endless styling possibilities, you'll wear these all the time.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Whether you're at home, on the go, or hosting a gathering, this speaker is your perfect companion, offering seamless connectivity and impressive audio quality. With its stylish design and impressive performance, it's the ultimate accessory for music lovers everywhere.
This speaker is a top-seller with 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 5 colors.
Zulay Kitchen Powerful Milk Frother
Elevate your morning coffee experience with this powerful milk frother. With its titanium motor, it effortlessly creates rich, creamy foam for your lattes, cappuccinos, and more barista-level drinks.
There are 37 colors to choose from. This milk frother has 60,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Conair Spa Headband
Get ready to channel your inner influencer with this trendy headband, a must-have accessory for your skincare and makeup routine. As seen all over TikTok and beloved by beauty enthusiasts, this headband adds a touch of glamour to your daily regimen.
This headband has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Drops
Achieve a flawless, sun-kissed glow effortlessly with these self-tanner drops, which come in three customizable shades. Simply mix a few drops into your moisturizer for an easy application, perfect for daily use on both your face and body.
Paige's self-tanning drops have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OlarHike Durable Packing Cubes- 10 Pieces
Stay organized and stress-free on your next adventure with these convenient packing cubes, designed to keep your belongings neatly separated and easily accessible.
These packing cubes are available in 10 colors.
Zesica Short Sleeve Crewneck Striped Ribbed Knit Top
Embrace effortless style with this must-have addition to your wardrobe rotation. With its timeless design and impeccable tailoring, this shirt exudes elegance without even trying.
Paige's pick comes in 8 colorways.
Celor Under Eye Patches (60 Pairs)
Rejuvenating under-eye gels are a perfect addition to your skincare regimen. You can hydrate and refresh tired eyes while multitasking, allowing you to pamper yourself without missing a beat.
Shoppers gave these under-eye gels 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you want to do more Paige-inspired shopping, you'll love this $8 beauty product she has been using since high school.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.