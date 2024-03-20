Riley Strain Search: Police Share Physical Evidence Found in Missing College Student's Case

Authorities are sharing their latest findings in the case of missing college student Riley Strain.
More than a week after Strain vanished during a night out in Nashville, investigators recovered the 22-year-old's bank card at an "embankment between Gay St. and the Cumberland River," according to the city's police department.
"No evidence of foul play has surfaced," the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a March 18 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "as work continues to locate Riley Strain."
Police also said they obtained video of Strain walking along the river on the night he went missing and having a "brief exchange of greetings" with an officer who was in the area investigating a separate incident. In the footage, which the department released on social media, authorities said Strain "did not appear distressed."
They added, "No video has been discovered that shows Riley away from Gay St. after the 9:52 p.m. timeframe."
Strain was last seen on March 8, the night he was asked to leave Luke Bryan's Nashville bar, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, according to police. He had been out with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers.
In a March 19 press conference, Det. Anthony Chandler of the Metro Nashville Department said that Strain's debit card was the "only physical evidence" investigators had in the case.
Although police also recovered a cellphone near the location where Strain was last sighted, Sgt. Bob Nielsen said it was unlikely that it belonged to the University of Missouri student.
"He had an Apple phone, this was a Google Android phone," Nielsen told reporters, adding that investigators "don't know if it's in relation to this case."
Amid the investigation, Bryan and TC Restaurant Group—which oversees Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink—released a statement confirming that they have "proactively provided detailed information" about Strain's visit.
They added, "Our prayers continue to be with Riley's friends and family during this difficult time and for his safe return."
Those with information have been asked to contact Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-742-7463 or through their social media channels.