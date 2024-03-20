Riley Strain Search: Police Share Physical Evidence Found in Missing College Student's Case

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Authorities are sharing their latest findings in the case of missing college student Riley Strain.

More than a week after Strain vanished during a night out in Nashville, investigators recovered the 22-year-old's bank card at an "embankment between Gay St. and the Cumberland River," according to the city's police department.

"No evidence of foul play has surfaced," the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a March 18 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "as work continues to locate Riley Strain."

Police also said they obtained video of Strain walking along the river on the night he went missing and having a "brief exchange of greetings" with an officer who was in the area investigating a separate incident. In the footage, which the department released on social media, authorities said Strain "did not appear distressed."

They added, "No video has been discovered that shows Riley away from Gay St. after the 9:52 p.m. timeframe."