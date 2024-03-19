Lose Yourself Over Eminem's Reunion With Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent at Dr. Dre's Walk of Fame Ceremony

Watch : Did Eminem Walk Daughter Alaina Down the Aisle? She Says…

No one can ever forget about Dr. Dre.

That includes Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, who were all present to support the rap mogul at his induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19. Sitting front row, the rappers—along with Xzibit and Interscope cofounder James Iovine—cheered on Dre has he received his star.

"I'd like to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce who felt that I was finally ready to walk in the footsteps of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent—all of whom got stars before me for some f--king reason," Dre joked to the crowd. "Don't trip, I'm not bitter. It's all good, I'm here now."

Noting how he's now joined his "childhood heroes" on the sidewalk, the 59-year-old continued, "I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do."

"I'm incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years, most of us have grown up together," he told his fans. "At nearly 60 years old, you're still rocking with me and I really appreciate that, which is really good because I'm nowhere near done."