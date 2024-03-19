Lose Yourself Over Eminem's Reunion With Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent at Dr. Dre's Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg reunited to support Dr. Dre at his induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, posing for an epic group photo at the rap mogul's star. See the star-studded snap!

No one can ever forget about Dr. Dre.

That includes Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, who were all present to support the rap mogul at his induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19. Sitting front row, the rappers—along with Xzibit and Interscope cofounder James Iovine—cheered on Dre has he received his star.

"I'd like to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce who felt that I was finally ready to walk in the footsteps of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent—all of whom got stars before me for some f--king reason," Dre joked to the crowd. "Don't trip, I'm not bitter. It's all good, I'm here now."

Noting how he's now joined his "childhood heroes" on the sidewalk, the 59-year-old continued, "I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do." 

"I'm incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years, most of us have grown up together," he told his fans. "At nearly 60 years old, you're still rocking with me and I really appreciate that, which is really good because I'm nowhere near done."

photos
Celebs With Their Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

The N.W.A. alum added, "You better believe there's a lot more coming."

 

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

It was a sentiment also recognized by Snoop, who took the stage to celebrate his longtime friend and frequent collaborator's career milestone.

"Over 30 years later and we still on the grind in the studio, and you still make me do every line 100 motherf--king times," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" emcee joked. "I thank you for being a perfectionist and always pushing me to be great. You always bring out the best of the Dogg."

In addition to his music family, Dre—born Andre Young—was also fêted by three of his nine kids: Truice Young, Tyler Young and Truly Young.

To see photos from the star-studded event, keep reading.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Guess Who's Back?

Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg reunited at Dr. Dre's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19, 2024.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Top Dog

Snoop delievered a heartfelt speech in honor of the music mogul.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Support Unit

Meanwhile, 50 Cent and Eminem sat in the front row of the audience. 

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Still Dre

The "Forget About Dre" emcee shook hands with his protégés.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Family Affair

Dre's kids Truice Young, Tyler Young and Truly Young were also among the attendees.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Front Row

Dre was surrounded by his longtime friends and frequent collaborators at the event.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Mentor and Mentee

The ceremony came more than two decades after Dre discovered Eminem and 50 Cent.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Band of Brothers

The rappers posed next to Dre's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

