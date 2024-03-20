Our Place Cookware: Everything To Know about the Trending Kitchen Brand

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Our Place is the viral cookware brand that's taking the internet by storm. The kitchen brand is behind the trendy Our Place Always Pan that you've likely spied in influencer and celebrity kitchens, plus the countertop must-have Perfect Pot, which fans swear looks like more affordable Le Creuset.

What makes Our Place pans so coveted are the fun colorways, top-notch nonstick coating, and the product reviews praising the many functions this cookware can do.

The brand's items are meant to fit together and serve multiple purposes. Fans of Our Place have said they love that the Always Pan can serve as a frying pan, sauté pan, steamer, and more.

If you've been considering investing in your kitchen and cookware but are worried about the environmental impact it might bring, fear not!

According to the brand, its glasses are made from a portion of recycled glass and natural sand. The Always Pan is manufactured with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum. Plus, all of its packaging is free of traditional plastics, and the shipping box is fully recyclable and biodegradable.

We've rounded up some top items from Our Place beyond the much-loved Always Pan and Perfect Pot. We've found smaller versions of the Our Place mainstays, including a Mini Always Pan and a Mini Perfect Pot. Shop a cast iron Always Pan that will stand up to high heat and upgrade your nonstick pan collection.

Our E! shopping experts included a must-have ovenware set, and the Our Place Mini Spruce Steamer, that you can fit directly inside the Always Pan for perfectly steamed vegetables and dumplings. Plus, shop the brand's gorgeous plates, cups, knives, and more.

Our Place products are considered to be priced at a mid-tier price range for oven and cookware. However, we've found must-have pieces on deep discount from their original price, that you can buy right now.

Upgrade your kitchen now with Our Place items below.