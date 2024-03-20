Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event Includes 50% off Skin Gym’s LED Face Mask Today Only, Plus More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that Spring is finally here, we can get ready for weddings, prepped for prom, or just shop for the perfect cute dress. All that's missing is the ideal makeup and beauty products to compliment the look. Luckily, we still have Ulta Beauty's Semi Annual Beauty Event, which includes a different set of daily deals from now until March 28th. Now, these aren't just deals, they're steals, my friend. We're talking 50% off bestselling products from Fenty, Kylie Cosmetics, Clinique, Tula, Lancome, and more.
Stock up on your favorites, experiment with that trendy product you saw on TikTok, or just indulge in that luxe item that's always too expensive. You can save big on beauty, skincare, makeup, and more, and there's even deals on hair care pairs and other two-for deals. The best part about all of it is that these deals are no secret. All you need to do is check back with Ulta Beauty for the next two Wednesdays in March to discover the next week of Beauty Steals for your cart. And, if you want to maximize your beauty stock, you can also check out Sephora's 50% One-Day Deals.
For today only, you can save 50% on Skin Gym's LED Face Mask with red, orange, and blue light therapy, which can help to combat wrinkles and prevent breakouts. You can also snag some Kylie Cosmetics, like matte and creme lipsticks and a plumping gloss that can make your lips look fuller. Did I mention the Beekman 1802 facial mist that I love spritzing on my face for a daily refresh?
It's all true, so start scrolling our picks and get clicking. These deals are for TODAY ONLY, so don't wait.
An LED Mask That Can Fight Wrinkles & Acne
Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask
Equipped with red, orange, and blue light therapy, this LED mask can get your face looking more youthful and radiant. The red light combats anti-aging, the blue light targets breakouts, and the orange light is designed to give you that glow. It's also wireless, so you can wear it while you do things around the house. The fact that it's 50% off today is amazing.
A Lip Gloss That Can Make Your Lips Look Fuller
KYLIE COSMETICS Plumping Gloss
Available in 6 shades of sheer color, this Kylie Cosmetics' lip gloss is designed to plump up the volume. Just apply to your lips for a fuller, ultra-shiny, wet look that's soft and smooth.
A Lightweight Toner Mist For All-Day Facial Hydration
Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist
I've written about my love for this Beekman 1802 toner mist before. This facial spray not only hydrates and brightens your skin, it can also relieve redness and minimize pores. It's blended with goat milk and mugwort with squalane and hyaluronic acid for sensitive skin and lasts so long (I've been spritzing for months and barely made a dent in the bottle).
A Liquid Matte Lipstick That Stays Plush for Up to 8 Hours
Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick
This waterproof, weightless matte liquid lipstick from Smashbox is packed with a blend of jojoba, apricot, and sunflower oils to keep lips smooth and comfortable. It's available in 12 shades and lasts up to 8 hours. Don't stop there, check out the other Smashbox products that are 50% off today.
What Is Ulta Beauty's Semi-Annual Beauty Event?
More than just a sale, Ulta Beauty's Semi-Annual Beauty Event features daily deals on beauty, skincare, makeup, haircare, and more, from now until March 28th. Save 50% on bestsellers, fan favorites, and cult items, all month long. We're talking Lancome, Estee Lauder, Fenty, Tarte, Clinique, and more. Plus, there are deals on hair care pairs and other two-for deals.
What Is an Ulta's Beauty Steal?
These Steals are one-day-only deals. You can save 50% on their top-rated, bestselling, most-beloved products. This is the ultimate time to stock up on your beauty essentials and save. Just in time for spring.
How Do I Know What's on Sale?
Every Wednesday during the month of March, Ulta Beauty will drop the next week of Daily Beauty Steals so you're prepared. You can also sign up for Ulta Beauty emails, download the app (opt into notifications), or just check back in every Wednesday.
