Shop Like a Frugal Billionaire in Amazon Outlet's Big Spring Sale Section, With Savings Up to 68% Off

The first Amazon Big Spring Sale kicked off today, and the included savings absolutely didn't disappoint. There's something for every shopper in the sale, from festival-ready fashion to celeb-loved beauty to home upgrades up to 77% off. Some of these deals are so good that they beat Black Friday prices, like the internet-fave COSRX snail mucin essence. Honestly, this sale makes us feel like we're kids in a candy store.
If you're joining us in the sweet shop of deals and don't quite know where to even begin, head on over to Amazon Outlet, aka the best-kept secret of Amazon. This section is a treasure trove full of low prices on markdowns and overstocked items in categories such as electronics, home, fashion, beauty, pets & more. While the savings are usually impressive, they're almost unbelievable right now during the Big Spring Sale. I mean, where else can you find a $4 crossbody purse, $10 ballet flats, or $13 duffel bag set?
There's not much more to be said other than, "Let's shop!"
JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
From intense workouts to bustling commutes, these JBL in-ear headphones with 11,400+ five-star Amazon reviews will help you listen to your favorite playlists without outside interruption. They feature up to 40 hours of battery life, water-resistant & sweatproof functionality, and active noise-cancelling technology.
Zenbo 40-oz Tumbler With Handle
This 40-ounce tumbler will keep your cold drinks cold and your warm drinks warm for hours on end, so each sip you take is filled with joy. It's crafted with BPA-free material, and it's designed with a wide mouth opening, comfy handle, double-wall vacuum insulation, and a cupholder-friendly silhouette. Plus, it's fully leakproof.
Tsher Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
This double-lined satin dress is the perfect springtime closet essential that's as versatile & practical as it is stunning. The piece is styled with a cowl neckline with adjustable spaghetti straps and a low-scooped back; you can dress it up or down for a wedding, beach picnic, museum date, and so much more.
Lovespejo 8-inch Rechargeable Magnifying Mirror with Light
Take the guesswork out of your beauty routine with this light-up makeup mirror that rotates 360° and includes a regular & magnification mirror. You can toggle between three different color lighting modes via the smart touch button, and the operating time ranges from three to five hours on a full charge, according to the brand.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Bathroom Foam Cleaner
With over 7,200 five-star reviews on Amazon, this bathroom foam cleaner from internet-fave brand The Pink Stuff is totally worth the hype. It clings to a variety of surfaces without dripping, working to effectively penetrate and remove dirt while also preventing limescale buildup.
Mypin Video Automatic Pet Feeder with HD Camera
Care for your fur baby no matter where you are with this pet feeder that doubles as an HD camera. The appliance connects to your phone via the app, which you can use to schedule feeding times, control portions, and even record a 10-second message that broadcasts automatically at mealtime.
Psst, make sure to clip the $20 coupon when adding the pet feeder to cart for extra savings!
Vgcub Large Travel Backpack
This is the ultimate travel backpack for all your jet-setting & weekend getaway needs. According to the brand, the backpack can hold up to 40L, and it includes multiple compartments that can be used to organize clothes, store small essentials, and hold your laptop. It also comes with a trolley sleeve for hands-free carrying, bottom pocket for keeping your shoes separate, and a matching toiletry.
Wonhox Travel Duffel Bag 2
This duffel bag is another great option for your travel or gym-going needs, especially if you want something that's as stylish as it is practical. it comes with a matching, water-repellant toiletry bag that stores all your small essentials, along with a vented shoe storage pocket, wet pocket, zipper pocket, side pocket, back pocket & more.
Mrsdry Travel Bottles for Toiletries - Pack of 4
Speaking of travel, keep all your toiletries secure without worrying about TSA struggles with this set of travel bottles. The containers are designed with a triple leakproof lid system that effectively guards against spills during travel, and they're made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone material.
Trary Ballet Flats With Bow
These versatile ballet flats are perfect for work, weddings, travel, and more. They have ample toe room and foldable soles (which makes them great to take with you on the go!), and they're crafted from soft yet durable synthetic leather that's lightweight & breathable.
Llano Diffuser Hair Dryer
This intuitive hair dryer is equipped with five heat levels, two speed settings, and a hot & cold air cycle. It uses innovative negative ion technology to reduce static electricity, smoothen your hair, and help minimize hair breakage as you dry, according to the brand. Additionally, it features an intelligent temperature sensor that consistently measures & adjusts the heat to help protect your hair from overheating.
Romoon Fabric Dresser Storage With 3 Removable Drawers
It's hard to believe this luxe-looking fabric dresser is less than $25, but it's our lucky day. It's equipped with three fabric drawers, a high load-bearing wood top, adjustable feet, wooden handles, and an anti-tip design.
Maxx Bubbles Deluxe Bubble Lawn Mower Toy
Now that it's spring, it's also baby shower season. This bestselling bubble lawn mower with 6,500+ five-star reviews is sure to please any parent & child in your life, and it's the perfect outdoor toy just in time for the warmer months ahead. There are no batteries required — as the mower is pushed, it releases bubbles and realistic mowing noise, helping to encourage imaginative play.
Bqypower Cervical Pillow For Neck & Shoulder Pain Relief
Transform the quality of your sleep for less than $20 with this ergonomically designed cervical pillow. Crafted with supportive high-density memory foam, the pillow is designed to naturally fit your head, shoulders and neck curve so that pressure is evenly distributed throughout your body and your spine stays aligned. It's optimal for all sorts of sleepers (back sleepers, side sleepers, etc.), and it's made from non-toxic & antibacterial fabric, according to the brand.
Pukomc Panini Grill Press Sandwich Maker
This sandwich press will have you saying, "Ayy, panini!" The premium nonstick coating makes cooking and cleaning super easy, and it opens up 180° so you can even use it as a grill. Additionally, it's equipped with an anti-scald handle, indicator light, and nonslip feet.
Wjcd Clear Bag Stadium Approved Clear Purse
If your warm-weather social calendar includes a festival or concert, this clear crossbody bag is a practical wardrobe staple you'll want to have on hand (especially considering it's less than $5 right now). It's compact enough to easily carry around but roomy enough to hold all your essentials, including your phone, sunglasses, makeup, and wallet.
Cosybay Goose Feather Down Comforter King Size
If counting sheep hasn't been cutting it for you lately, try counting all the dollars you can currently save on this ultra-fluffy, all-season down comforter. It's available in a variety of sizes, and it features a baffle box design that keeps the down & feather filling evenly in place.
Ntmy Laptop Stand for Desk With Phone Holder
Take your WFH game to the next level with this dual laptop stand & phone holder. The laptop stand, which can support up to 17 pounds, is designed with protective hooks that prevent your computer from sliding down and a hollow design that helps with heat ventilation. In addition, the phone holder rotates 360° and can be hidden when not in use.
StorageWorks Closet Cube Storage Bins - Pack of 4
Elevate your spring cleaning efforts with these practical & aesthetic fabric storage bins. They feature a curved open front and built-in label holder for easy access and identification, and they're reinforced with sturdy inserts to maximize bearing capacity and durability. When not in use, you can easily fold down the boxes for easy storage.
Knqze Collapsible Foot Spa Electric Rotary Foot Massager Bath
With all the money you're saving during this sale, you deserve to treat yourself to a little something extra. This all-in-one foot spa is designed to maximize relaxation, from the 3D massage roller balls and personalized temperature control to the included remote control, collapsible design, and carrying handle.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
