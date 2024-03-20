Here’s What You Should Wear to a Spring Wedding, Based on the Dress Code

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's officially the first day of Spring! And apart from incredible weather and tons of cute picnics at the park with friends, you can also expect plenty of invites to weddings during this long-awaited season. So, that officially means it's time to say goodbye to all your long-sleeved silhouettes and fluffy coats, and welcome with open arms all your gorgeous light and flowy dresses. Yes, we're talking cute mini cocktail dresses that show off plenty of leg, or elegant floral dresses ready to be worn and strolled along a glorious field of flowers.

First things first, it's time to figure out the dress code for the upcoming weddings you'll soon be attending. While formal wear is most likely your go-to when it comes to choosing wedding guest dresses, wedding invitations often feature a variety of dress codes beyond the traditional. Semi-formal and casual attire options have recently been gaining popularity, though they can be more open to interpretation than black-tie affairs, leaving guests (like us) uncertain about the appropriate level of formality. Luckily for you, we did the research and created a guide that explains all the style formalities of dress codes for weddings so you can finally stop stressing.

Since it is Spring, you're obviously going to prioritize garments crafted from lightweight, breathable fabrics, and explore diverse color palettes and patterns to embrace the vibrant essence of the season. But apart from that, it's also the ideal opportunity to experiment with unconventional designs and hues, allowing you to step beyond your usual style boundaries. So, if you're ready to find out more about different dress codes and what you should wear, keep scrolling for our handy guide to shopping for spring wedding guest dresses.