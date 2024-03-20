Here’s What You Should Wear to a Spring Wedding, Based on the Dress Code

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's officially the first day of Spring! And apart from incredible weather and tons of cute picnics at the park with friends, you can also expect plenty of invites to weddings during this long-awaited season. So, that officially means it's time to say goodbye to all your long-sleeved silhouettes and fluffy coats, and welcome with open arms all your gorgeous light and flowy dresses. Yes, we're talking cute mini cocktail dresses that show off plenty of leg, or elegant floral dresses ready to be worn and strolled along a glorious field of flowers.
First things first, it's time to figure out the dress code for the upcoming weddings you'll soon be attending. While formal wear is most likely your go-to when it comes to choosing wedding guest dresses, wedding invitations often feature a variety of dress codes beyond the traditional. Semi-formal and casual attire options have recently been gaining popularity, though they can be more open to interpretation than black-tie affairs, leaving guests (like us) uncertain about the appropriate level of formality. Luckily for you, we did the research and created a guide that explains all the style formalities of dress codes for weddings so you can finally stop stressing.
Since it is Spring, you're obviously going to prioritize garments crafted from lightweight, breathable fabrics, and explore diverse color palettes and patterns to embrace the vibrant essence of the season. But apart from that, it's also the ideal opportunity to experiment with unconventional designs and hues, allowing you to step beyond your usual style boundaries. So, if you're ready to find out more about different dress codes and what you should wear, keep scrolling for our handy guide to shopping for spring wedding guest dresses.
Black-Tie
A Black-Tie affair is a formal event where guests are expected to wear upscale attire. For women attending a wedding with a Black-Tie dress code, it's customary to choose elegant evening gowns or sophisticated cocktail dresses. These dresses should be made from luxurious fabrics and can feature subtle embellishments or accessories for added glamour. Accessorizing with fine jewelry and styling hair elegantly completes the polished look.
Reformation Anaiis Silk Dress
Made from 100% lightweight silk charmeuse fabric, this Anaiis dress from Reformation will immediately turn heads at any Black-Tie wedding. It's sexy, chic, and falls elegantly on the floor while showing off your back with its diamond-shaped opening.
V. Chapman Veronica Corset Ruffle Side-Slit Dress
Step into spring elegance with the V. Chapman Veronica corset ruffle side-slit dress, a stunning statement piece designed to captivate. From its chic bustier bodice to the graceful ruffle accents, this light blue maxi ensures you'll be the epitome of style at any formal occasion.
Formal
If you've received an invitation with 'black-tie optional' or 'formal' on it, don't stress! It's still a fancy affair, but gentlemen, you can skip the tux and opt for a dark suit (though a tuxedo is still a nice touch!). Girlies, you're welcome to wear a floor-length gown or a chic knee-length cocktail dress-just keep it elegant and modest.
Reformation Veria Silk Dress
How gorgeous is this silk gown from Reformation? Featuring a halter neckline that'll help you stay cool as you burn up the dancefloor, and a long flowy skirt that'll twirl as you strut, it's the epitome of effortless glamour for any special occasion.
Reformation Rosalynn Dress
This luxe Rosalynn dress made from lightweight georgette fabric features an asymmetrical neckline and a long scarf-like drape around the neck. Pair it with your favorite heels and accessories to complete this ethereal look.
Cocktail
Cocktail attire is highly favored for weddings, striking a balance between elegance and comfort, and sophistication with a touch of simplicity. Women should consider tea-length, knee-length, or midi dresses instead of floor-length gowns. While tuxedos are no longer obligatory, men should still opt for a suit and tie.
BHLDN Lucy Stretch Satin One-Shoulder Mini Dress
Crafted from luxurious stretch polyester satin, this sleek cocktail dress is destined to make a statement. The striking one-shoulder design paired with sophisticated long sleeves and sculptural ruched detailing at the hip ensures a perfect balance of elegance and allure, making it an ideal choice for any cocktail affair
Lulus So Stunning Coral Pink Floral Jacquard Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Turn heads in the Lulus So Stunning coral pink floral mini dress! With its mesmerizing medium-weight jacquard fabric featuring a vibrant floral design and metallic lurex threading, this glam dress boasts a square neckline and playful puffy short sleeves, making it the ultimate statement piece for any special occasion.
Semi-Formal/Dressy Casual
Semi-formal or dressy casual attire falls somewhere in between formal and casual styles, offering flexibility for different events. For men, think a smart shirt paired with dress pants or chinos, maybe even skipping the tie. Women can go for a chic dress, stylish separates, or a trendy jumpsuit. The idea is to look sharp and polished while keeping it relaxed and comfortable.
Lulus Alluring Presence Golden Yellow Ruffled Tiered Mini Dress
Crafted from lightweight woven chiffon, this elegant ruffled dress features adjustable spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical ruffled detail cascading across the cowl neckline and fitted bodice, while the figure-skimming slip silhouette flows into a tiered, ruffled hem adorned with a charming ruffled sash detail, ensuring you exude style wherever you go.
By Anthropologie The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress
This beautiful yellow front-zip dress may seem a bit casual at first, but can be instantly transformed when paired with the perfect spring/summer raffia accessories.
Casual
Casual attire for a wedding suggests a relaxed and informal dress code, often suitable for outdoor or daytime celebrations. For men, this might entail wearing slacks or chinos paired with a button-down shirt or a polo shirt, perhaps complemented with a blazer or sweater. Women could opt for a sundress, a skirt with a blouse, or even dressy separates. The aim is to look neat and presentable while maintaining comfort, with footwear choices ranging from sandals to casual flats or loafers.
Reformation Nadira Dress
Crafted from lightweight georgette fabric, the Reformation Nadira dress blends comfort with undeniable charm. Perfect for a casual spring wedding, simply style it with block heel sandals and a trendy shoulder bag, and enjoy its versatility for every occasion throughout the spring and summer seasons.
Abercrombie & Fitch Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress
Elevate your spring wedding attire with this flattering strapless mini dress in luxurious organza fabric, boasting a chic straight neckline and a playful tiered ruffle skirt. Perfect for a casual dress code, this dress exudes effortless elegance, ensuring you look and feel your best while celebrating.
Beach/Destination
For a beach or destination wedding, the dress code leans towards casual and comfortable attire suitable for the scenic surroundings. Men can opt for lightweight linen pants paired with a short-sleeved button-down shirt or a casual polo, while women may choose flowy sundresses or maxi dresses in breathable fabrics. Footwear like sandals or wedges complements the relaxed atmosphere.
Abercrombie & Fitch Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Ruffle Set
Get ready to stun at your next beach or destination wedding in Abercrombie's slim-fitting one-shoulder top, crafted from breathable cotton fabric with chic ruffle detailing and an all-over smocked bodice. Paired effortlessly with the matching mini skirt, this ensemble offers both style and comfort, making it the ideal choice for dancing the night away by the ocean breeze.
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Strap High-Low Maxi Dress
Dress to impress in this stunning maxi floral dress, tailored from luxurious chiffon fabric, featuring a chic v-neckline, trendy ruffle straps, and a thigh-high slit detail with a high-low hem. With flattering ruched waist details, this dress is perfect for staying cool and comfy at any beach/destination wedding you attend.
Still can't decide on what to wear? Check out the 10 best places to buy spring wedding guest dresses.