Meagan Good Confirms Boyfriend Jonathan Majors Is The One

Meagan Good is in it for the long run with Jonathan Majors.
The Shazam! actress recently shared insight into her months-long romance with the Loki star, and she made it clear she is already looking into their future together.
In fact, when asked if she thinks Jonathan "is the one," while on the red carpet at the 55th NAACP Awards March 16, Meagan exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "Yeah."
Jonathan, who was by her side, couldn't help but show his surprise, responding with, "What?"
Noting that she was feeling "in love," Meagan—who was previously married to DeVon Franklin—shared of her favorite qualities in Jonathan.
"I love his style," the 42-year-old explained. "I just love how he puts it together."
Jonathan, meanwhile, was quick to send love Meagan's way, highlighting her two nominations at the event for her work in the Prime Video series Harlem and Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter.
"She holds me down," the Lovecraft Country alum, 34, noted. "I hold her down."
Indeed, Meagan has been by Jonathan's side during the last several months. While the NCAAP Awards marked the couple's second red carpet appearance in recent weeks, the Harlem actress was seen supporting Jonathan in the lead-up to and during his his trial on domestic abuse charges.
The Creed III actor, who maintained his innocence, was found guilty of assault and harassment in December and is facing up to a year in jail. He will be sentenced in April.
Jonathan previously shared how it meant to have Meagan by his side amid his legal issues.
"I'm really blessed," he told Good Morning America in January during his first interview since the December verdict. "I'm surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways. But I'm standing."
He added, "It's just me now, you know, and my lovely partner, Meagan, and my dogs."