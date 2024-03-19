Meagan Good Confirms Boyfriend Jonathan Majors Is The One

Watch : Meagan Good Says Boyfriend Jonathan Majors is "The One"

Meagan Good is in it for the long run with Jonathan Majors.

The Shazam! actress recently shared insight into her months-long romance with the Loki star, and she made it clear she is already looking into their future together.

In fact, when asked if she thinks Jonathan "is the one," while on the red carpet at the 55th NAACP Awards March 16, Meagan exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "Yeah."

Jonathan, who was by her side, couldn't help but show his surprise, responding with, "What?"

Noting that she was feeling "in love," Meagan—who was previously married to DeVon Franklin—shared of her favorite qualities in Jonathan.

"I love his style," the 42-year-old explained. "I just love how he puts it together."

Jonathan, meanwhile, was quick to send love Meagan's way, highlighting her two nominations at the event for her work in the Prime Video series Harlem and Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter.