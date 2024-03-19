The Best Tummy Control Swimsuits of 2024 for All-Day Confidence, From Bikinis to One-Pieces & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Spring Equinox! As we officially kick off the season filled with blue skies, road trips, and outdoor recreation, there's so much to look forward to. One of the things we're most excited for is the fashion. Now that we don't have to spend our days buried under layers and layers of our warmest clothing, there are so many options that open up.
With that said, one of the perks that came with bundling up like marshmallows is that no one could really tell when we weren't feeling our best. Admittedly, there's still some leeway that comes with regular spring fashion; for example, loose maxi and smocked flare dresses will still keep you cute & comfy even when you're feeling bloated. But, when it comes to swimwear, the equation becomes much harder to solve. That's what we're here for — we found the best tummy control swimsuits on the internet so you don't have to. From shopper-approved finds from Amazon & Cupshe to elevated-chic picks from Draper James, Nordstrom & more, these swimsuits will have you feeling and looking your best the entire day.
Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit has over 7,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's available in a wide range of colors & patterns. The cutout details on the front and back add playful & flirty vibes, while the ruched front helps shape your waist without drawing attention to your tummy. You can alter the swimsuit's fit via the back tie and adjustable shoulder straps.
Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push Up One Piece Swimsuit
For a more classic vibe that is on-trend with quiet luxury fashion, this one-piece swimsuit is perfect. It features wide adjustable straps and a ruched front panel that creates a flattering silhouette. The swimsuit also includes built-in pushup bra pads that can be removed, and it comes in 24 different colors/patterns.
Alegría Solids Back Tie Wrapped One Piece Swimsuit
Make waves at the beach or pool with this chic one-piece swimsuit. The elegant square neckline and wrapped design give an elevated feel to the piece, and the back tie detail helps you cinch and compress your figure without suffocating you.
Draper James Scallop Peplum Tankini in Floral Scallop
Pretty and practical, this tankini top features bright floral print, scalloped edges, and a wrap-front peplum shape that cinches your waist and flares out to cover your tummy. Complete the look with the matching Basic Hipster Bikini Bottom (also on sale right now)!
Hattie Contour Plus
Incorporate the ballet-core trend into your beachside outfit with this romantic puff sleeve bikini. The two-piece set includes a ruched center front top and high-waisted bottoms that tie together for an extra-flattering fit.
Swim 365 Twist-Front Swim Dress
Stylish and practical, this swim dress is styled with a V-neck, A-line silhouette and is available in nine different patterns. It's also equipped with adjustable straps, foam cup bra, and full front power-mesh lining for optimal tummy control.
La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit is highly rated by multiple Nordstrom shoppers for its ultra-flattering fit and gorgeous colors (there are 13 to choose from). It's designed with moderate back coverage, high-cut sides, and ample shirring through the waist for a perfectly flattering fit.
MagicSuit Solid Bianca One-Piece Romper
This figure-flattering one-piece romper sits on top of a tummy-controlling one-piece, all tied together with chic halter straps. It's also equipped with built-in cups that are foam-lined and wire-free.
Ruched Halter Tummy Control Blue One Piece Swimsuit
This halter one-piece swimsuit is one of the most popular Cupshe picks, and it's not hard to see why. The ruched bottom section provides a feminine, flattering fit, while the plunging neckline & backless design elevate the overall vibe. The gorgeous pattern is just the cherry on top — it's worth noting that this swimsuit comes in six other colors/patterns as well.
Zaful Twist Cross Bikini
Flattering and charming, this twist-cross bikini is one you'll want to stock up on for the warmer months ahead. The high-waisted bikini bottom is fully lined with ruched detailing that offers great tummy control, and the top is fully adjustable via the tie back design.
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit features adjustable ruched detailing for optimal tummy control, along with a high-rise leg cut that's sure to have all eyes on you as you have fun in the sun. It includes removable pads & adjustable spaghetti shoulder straps, and it's available in a wide array of colors & patterns.
What are the best tummy control swimsuits?
Depending on your individual body shape and style preferences, the best tummy control swimsuit is subjective. This is also in part because tummy control swimwear can use a variety of solutions, such as compression fabric or textured ruching. With that said, some of the most popular sites to search for tummy control swimwear include Amazon, Cupshe, Bare Necessities, and Swimsuits For All.
How do tummy control swimsuits work?
One of the ways that tummy control swimsuits work is by using compression fabric that helps smooth and slim your figure while highlighting your curves. Additionally, they may incorporate design elements such as ruching, front ties, and ruffles around the midsection to help disguise areas of concern while creating a more flattering, balanced silhouette.
What are the different styles of tummy control swimwear?
Whether you prefer to wear a one-piece swimsuit, bikini, tankini, romper, or swim dress, there are sure to be tummy control options available. This is because tummy control can work in a number of ways, from using compression fabric to slim your figure to creating a flattering silhouette via a fit-and-flare cut to diverting attention away from midsection insecurities with textured ruching and more.
