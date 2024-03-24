Why Erin Andrews Wants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Married "So Bad"

Watch : Travis Kelce Shares Details From Singapore Reunion With Taylor Swift

Erin Andrews is calling it: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story is going way beyond any football stadium.

"I want them to get married so bad," the FOX Sports commentator recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I love, love. I love him. He's amazing."

She's also a big fan of the Grammy winner. "I'm fully obsessed with her and what she's done in her life," Erin added, "how she makes me feel as a woman."

Taylor and Travis, both 34, confirmed their romance at the beginning of the NFL season when she attended a Sept. 24 Chiefs game with his mom, Donna Kelce. Days later, Travis gave Erin and her Calm Down podcast co-host Charissa Thompson credit for encouraging Taylor to give him a shot, writing to the duo on Instagram Oct. 2, "I owe you big time!!"

The following week, the "Blank Space" singer also gave Erin a nod by sporting a jacket from her WEAR line to an Oct. 12 Chiefs game.