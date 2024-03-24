Why Erin Andrews Wants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Married "So Bad"

Erin Andrews is calling it: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story is going way beyond any football stadium.
"I want them to get married so bad," the FOX Sports commentator recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I love, love. I love him. He's amazing."
She's also a big fan of the Grammy winner. "I'm fully obsessed with her and what she's done in her life," Erin added, "how she makes me feel as a woman."
Taylor and Travis, both 34, confirmed their romance at the beginning of the NFL season when she attended a Sept. 24 Chiefs game with his mom, Donna Kelce. Days later, Travis gave Erin and her Calm Down podcast co-host Charissa Thompson credit for encouraging Taylor to give him a shot, writing to the duo on Instagram Oct. 2, "I owe you big time!!"
The following week, the "Blank Space" singer also gave Erin a nod by sporting a jacket from her WEAR line to an Oct. 12 Chiefs game.
"I'm so pumped how happy she's made Travis," the Enfamil partner said. "Their support for each other is adorable."
That support includes Taylor's 13 appearances at Chiefs games this season, including the team's Super Bowl win in February, as well as Travis' trips to her Eras Tour concerts in Argentina, Australia and Singapore.
Travis himself also offered insight into his recent reunion with Taylor.
"Fun times in Singapore," he said on the March 13 episode of the New Heights podcast. "I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour. The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."
And now that Travis is in his off-season and Taylor is on a break from her history-making tour, they're enjoying some quality time together away from the spotlight.
"I hope they enjoy the hell out of it," Erin added. "They are just absolutely adorable."
Keep reading to revisit Taylor and Travis' love story from the beginning, when the tight end called out the singer on his podcast...