Love is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Shares Update on Where She Stands With Jimmy Presnell

Watch : Love Is Blind: Jimmy & Chelsea Admit What Really Happened In Their Relationship

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell aren't leaving fans blind about their current dynamic.

After their rocky romance on season six of Love Is Blind saw them ultimately not walk away as husband and wife, Chelsea shared insight into her and her former fiancé's post-show relationship.

"No, we're not [together]," the 31-year-old said on the Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast March 19. "We're just kind of hanging out."

In fact, Chelsea explained that one of the benefits of this new relationship with Jimmy is simply, replying, "He's a great friend."

When Tanya posited, "You're not technically in a relationship, but you're not not seeing each other," Chelsea agreed, adding, "That's a great way to put it."

The former couple, who got engaged in the pods, had a turbulent relationship during the series, with Jimmy eventually ending things during the season finale. Although they didn't leave the show on the best terms, they have since developed a friendship.