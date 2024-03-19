Love is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Shares Update on Where She Stands With Jimmy Presnell

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell aren't leaving fans blind about their current dynamic.
After their rocky romance on season six of Love Is Blind saw them ultimately not walk away as husband and wife, Chelsea shared insight into her and her former fiancé's post-show relationship.
"No, we're not [together]," the 31-year-old said on the Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast March 19. "We're just kind of hanging out."
In fact, Chelsea explained that one of the benefits of this new relationship with Jimmy is simply, replying, "He's a great friend."
When Tanya posited, "You're not technically in a relationship, but you're not not seeing each other," Chelsea agreed, adding, "That's a great way to put it."
The former couple, who got engaged in the pods, had a turbulent relationship during the series, with Jimmy eventually ending things during the season finale. Although they didn't leave the show on the best terms, they have since developed a friendship.
"He's been such a wonderful support for me during this whole thing," Chelsea explained on the podcast. "We didn't expect it to be this loud and this crazy by any means. He's been such a great rock for me, and I think we both are like reliving our relationship."
Jimmy previously echoed Chelsea's sentiments as he believes their shared experience on the series created a special bond.
"We both got each other's back more than anybody," the 28-year-old told E! News earlier this month. "No one knows what we went through more than we do. We've been leaning on each other a lot."
In fact, Jimmy was recently seen leaning on his ex in a playful clip on TikTok, in which the two are smiling and clinking drinks.
But Jimmy and Chelsea weren't the only ones to say "I don't" on Love Is Blind. Keep reading to see who did or didn't say yes to forever.