The Truth About Those Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bond Casting Rumors

After speculation that Marvel star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had landed the leading role in the upcoming James Bond franchise, a source with knowledge provided clarification to E! News.

By Olivia Evans Mar 19, 2024 8:04 PMTags
James BondCelebritiesAaron Taylor-Johnson
Who is taking on the role of 007? The answer is still top secret. 

Amid rumors that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is officially slated to take over the role of the agent, a source with knowledge tells E! News he hasn't been offered the James Bond role—yet. 

However, that doesn't mean he'd turn down the chance to play the famous character—should the opportunity present itself—in the future.

After Daniel Craig's exit from the Bond franchise following 2021's No Time To Die, the race has been on for the next actor to take over the role. Aaron has been at the top of the list of contenders, among other stars like Henry Cavill and Theo James

Last year, Aaron—who is married to British film director Sam Taylor-Johnson—didn't confirm he was in talks for the character, but he didn't exactly disavow the claims either. 

"It's not really for me to say anything," he told Esquire when pressed on the topic in an August profile. "I just focus on the things I can have my hands in right now. What's in front of me right now."

However, the opportunity may be in front of Aaron soon, as the next phase of the Bond franchise is set to start filming at some point this year, as Bond producer Barbara Broccoli previously teased.

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

"We're working out where to go with him," Barbara explained during a private BFI event in 2022. "It's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

E! News has reached out to Aaron's reps, but has not yet heard back.

