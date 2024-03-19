How Bruce Willis' Family Is Celebrating His 69th Birthday Amid Dementia Battle

Watch : How Demi Moore’s Kids Are Coping With Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis is feeling the love.

Amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia, the Die Hard alum's family rang in his 69th birthday, sharing moving tributes on social media in honor of his major milestone.

"Just like you, we simply adore him," his wife of 14 years Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram March 19. "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."

Describing Bruce as a "true gentle-man," the model—who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with the former action star—praised him for having "so much love to give and share."

"That's what I get to see, his true core," she continued. "I can tell you, it's so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving."

Likewise, Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore had nothing but kind words. Sharing photos of the actor throughout the years, including what looked to be a recent image of the pair having a heart-to-heart conversation, the G.I. Jane actress—who broke up with Bruce in 1998 after more than 10 years of marriage—wrote in a post of her own, "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you."