How Bruce Willis' Family Is Celebrating His 69th Birthday Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis is feeling the love.
Amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia, the Die Hard alum's family rang in his 69th birthday, sharing moving tributes on social media in honor of his major milestone.
"Just like you, we simply adore him," his wife of 14 years Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram March 19. "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."
Describing Bruce as a "true gentle-man," the model—who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with the former action star—praised him for having "so much love to give and share."
"That's what I get to see, his true core," she continued. "I can tell you, it's so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving."
Likewise, Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore had nothing but kind words. Sharing photos of the actor throughout the years, including what looked to be a recent image of the pair having a heart-to-heart conversation, the G.I. Jane actress—who broke up with Bruce in 1998 after more than 10 years of marriage—wrote in a post of her own, "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you."
Their oldest daughter Rumer Willis was also feeling grateful for her "daddio."
"To be loved by you is such a gift," she shared in a tribute to Bruce on social media. "You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa."
The House Bunny star continued, "I am your first baby and man sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you. I love you so deep in my bones I don't know how my muscles hold them. You are the greatest papa I could ever hope for. Thank you for your generosity, your silliness and heart."
Her younger sister Scout Willis couldn't help but to take a walk down memory. In her birthday tribute, she reflected on "how so little has changed even though so much has changed."
"My dad is one of my best friends, perhaps now on a deeper level than ever honestly," she shared in an Instagram post honoring Bruce. "I cherish his affection and the immense freedom with which he's always loved us."
Scout added, "A tender, moody, beautiful, very Piscean man, whose depth of love for his family can only be felt, not articulated. Any words I use would be woefully inadequate."
As for Tallulah Willis? Bruce and Demi's youngest daughter did not hold back her feelings. As she commented under Scout's post, "I love my people."
For more heartwarming Willis family moments, keep reading.