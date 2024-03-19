Women-Owned Brands Our Editors Love: Skincare, Jewelry, Home Decor, and More

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

March is for the girls. This is the month where the weather starts to get a little better, Daylight Savings Time kicks in (woo! more sunshine!), and we get to celebrate the women of the world during Women's History Month.

There's still tons of time to celebrate women you know (and even women you don't) by making a purchase from a woman-owned business this month. We've rounded up editor-loved, female-owned small businesses and larger retail brands for you to shop now. Many of our editor-loved women-owned brands include Black women-owned and AAPI women-owned small businesses.

No matter if you're making a purchase for yourself, your sister, your best friend, your mom, or anyone else, this gift guide includes skincare, beauty products, home decor, fashion, and more from a plethora of women-owned businesses and businesses with a female founder.

Our editors handpicked items from their favorite women-owned brands, including beauty products such as perfume body oil from Butter by Keba and shampoo bars from sustainable brand Superzero. Shop skincare from Sacheu Beauty, including a gua sha and massage tools, plus a cleanser and a moisturizer.

We've found fashion-forward jewelry you can shop today, including earrings from Mademoiselle Jules, necklaces and huggie earrings from Joey Baby NYC, and must-see rings from our NBCU Checkout senior editor's favorite jewelry brand, Katie Dean Jewelry.

Shop cozy home decor, including pretty scented candles from Hines + Young, or keep track of your personal information, thoughts, and feelings with a journal from Glim + Glow.

There's still time to celebrate Women's History Month! Shop women-owned brands our editors love, below.