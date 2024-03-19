Drew Lachey Weighs In On Brother Nick Lachey's Love Is Blind Hosting Gig

Drew Lachey is saying "I do" to watching Love Is Blind.
The 98 Degrees singer couldn't help but gush over older brother Nick Lachey and sister-in-law Vanessa Lachey's latest career endeavor on the Netflix series, which he's been keeping up with.
"I'm definitely supportive of what they're doing," Drew exclusively told E! News at ‘90s Con March 16. They're having fun with it. Everybody seems to be eating it up."
The 47-year-old also applauded the couple's growing hosting roles as they continued dominating Netflix's reality shows, including Love is Blind, The Ultimatum and Perfect Match.
"They've become the Netflix go-to hosts," Drew added, "so I'm very proud of them. I love it."
And Vanessa even revealed that her and Nick's time presenting together has gone beyond the TV screen.
"It's such a blessing because I get to do it with Nick," the NCIS: Hawaiʻi star told E! News last month. "And it really has become an important part of our marriage. It's like the living marriage therapy."
After all, the couple—who share kids Camden, 11, Brooklyn, 9, and Phoenix, 7—can relate to the reality show's premise.
"We resonated with it because it kind of is the way that we courted in the sense that for a full year, before we really got intimate, we were just emotionally getting to know each other," she revealed. "I was in New York, he was in L.A."
While Nick and Vanessa's love wasn't blind, the reality TV show wanted to prove it could be. Some couples exchanged "I do" by the end of the season, while others said, "I don't."
This season, only one couple said yes to forever: Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre. But that doesn't mean the other couples said goodbye to each other for good.
Keep reading to see who did or didn't get their fairytale romance on Love Is Blind.