Drew Lachey Weighs In On Brother Nick Lachey's Love Is Blind Hosting Gig

Watch : Drew Lachey Dishes on 98 Degrees’ New Music and Reuniting With the Band! (Exclusive)

Drew Lachey is saying "I do" to watching Love Is Blind.

The 98 Degrees singer couldn't help but gush over older brother Nick Lachey and sister-in-law Vanessa Lachey's latest career endeavor on the Netflix series, which he's been keeping up with.

"I'm definitely supportive of what they're doing," Drew exclusively told E! News at ‘90s Con March 16. They're having fun with it. Everybody seems to be eating it up."

The 47-year-old also applauded the couple's growing hosting roles as they continued dominating Netflix's reality shows, including Love is Blind, The Ultimatum and Perfect Match.

"They've become the Netflix go-to hosts," Drew added, "so I'm very proud of them. I love it."

And Vanessa even revealed that her and Nick's time presenting together has gone beyond the TV screen.

"It's such a blessing because I get to do it with Nick," the NCIS: Hawaiʻi star told E! News last month. "And it really has become an important part of our marriage. It's like the living marriage therapy."