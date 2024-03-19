Beyoncé Reveals She Made Cowboy Carter After “Very Clear” Experience of Not Feeling Welcomed

Beyoncé didn't let an experience break her soul.
In fact, less than two weeks before the release of her upcoming country album, Cowboy Carter, the 32-time Grammy winner detailed her gratitude for making history with her latest project.
"Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii," Beyoncé wrote in a March 19 Instagram post featuring what appears to be the album's cover art. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart."
As she explained, "That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist's race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."
The 42-year-old then went on to share the true motivation behind making the album featured in Act II, detailing an experience that stuck with her for years to come.
"This album has been over five years in the making," she shared. "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive."
Nonetheless, "it feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world," she noted, "while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."
And for Beyonce, though she recognizes the harmony that music can bring, she's also kept the challenges in mind, too.
"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre," she wrote, "forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."
And that body of work, as Beyhive members no doubt appreciate, will be a collaborative project, much like the album featured in Act I, Renaissance, which had the voices of various fellow artists including Tems and Beam to name a few.
"I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect," the singer continued. "I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound. I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop."
In fact, as Beyoncé concluded, she considers her music to be within a genre of its own.
"This ain't a Country album," she added. "This is a 'Beyoncé' album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y'all!"
But before you saddle up when Cowboy Carter officially drops on March 29, relive Beyoncé's stunning looks from her Renaissance Tour.