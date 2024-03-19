Beyoncé Reveals She Made Cowboy Carter After “Very Clear” Experience of Not Feeling Welcomed

Watch : Beyoncé Makes History with "Texas Hold 'Em"

Beyoncé didn't let an experience break her soul.

In fact, less than two weeks before the release of her upcoming country album, Cowboy Carter, the 32-time Grammy winner detailed her gratitude for making history with her latest project.

"Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii," Beyoncé wrote in a March 19 Instagram post featuring what appears to be the album's cover art. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart."

As she explained, "That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist's race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

The 42-year-old then went on to share the true motivation behind making the album featured in Act II, detailing an experience that stuck with her for years to come.