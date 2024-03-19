Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Fail to Reach Divorce Settlement

Watch : Sophie Turner Calls 2023 the "Year of the Girlies" Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas continue to work toward a divorce settlement.

The Game of Thrones star's legal team asked a judge to "reactivate" the couple's divorce case, according to March 18 court documents filed in Miami-Dade County, Florida, obtained by multiple outlets, noting, "the abatement has come to an end."

In response to the filing, a rep for Joe told E! News that the suit's reactivation is "a legal formality," adding, "the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution." E! News reached out to reps for Sophie, but has not yet heard back.

Joe—who filed for divorce in early September—and Sophie reached an "agreed upon" parenting plan for their daughters Willa, 4, and 20-month old whom they've referred to by the initials D.M.J. in court filings in October.

"We have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K." Joe and Sophie told E! News in a joint statement at the time. "We look forward to being great co-parents."