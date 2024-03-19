Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Fail to Reach Divorce Settlement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas continue to work toward a divorce settlement.
The Game of Thrones star's legal team asked a judge to "reactivate" the couple's divorce case, according to March 18 court documents filed in Miami-Dade County, Florida, obtained by multiple outlets, noting, "the abatement has come to an end."
In response to the filing, a rep for Joe told E! News that the suit's reactivation is "a legal formality," adding, "the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution." E! News reached out to reps for Sophie, but has not yet heard back.
Joe—who filed for divorce in early September—and Sophie reached an "agreed upon" parenting plan for their daughters Willa, 4, and 20-month old whom they've referred to by the initials D.M.J. in court filings in October.
"We have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K." Joe and Sophie told E! News in a joint statement at the time. "We look forward to being great co-parents."
Prior to reaching their temporary custody arrangement, Sophie had sued Joe for the "wrongful retention," of their daughters in September. At the time, the 28-year-old alleged that her estranged husband, 34, had been withholding their daughters' passports, preventing them from traveling to her native U.K. At the time, reps for Joe did not respond for comment regarding the claim. However, after the former couple developed their co-parenting plan, Sophie's case was dropped "on consent of the parties," without legal fees or expenses awarded to either of them in January.
And while the logistics of the couple's legal separation is ongoing, it appears the former pair have each found love again.
After spending much of the fall with Taylor Swift and friends, the Do Revenge actress began dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The duo even made their romance official with a trip to the city of love for Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Joe continues to tour with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the Jonas Brothers' world tour and has also been linked to model Stormi Bree.
