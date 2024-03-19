Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Fail to Reach Divorce Settlement

Months after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reached a temporary custody agreement for daughters Willa and D.M.J., the Game of Thrones alum reactivated their divorce case.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas continue to work toward a divorce settlement.

The Game of Thrones star's legal team asked a judge to "reactivate" the couple's divorce case, according to March 18 court documents filed in Miami-Dade County, Florida, obtained by multiple outlets, noting, "the abatement has come to an end." 

In response to the filing, a rep for Joe told E! News that the suit's reactivation is "a legal formality," adding, "the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution." E! News reached out to reps for Sophie, but has not yet heard back. 

Joe—who filed for divorce in early September—and Sophie reached an "agreed upon" parenting plan for their daughters Willa, 4, and 20-month old whom they've referred to by the initials D.M.J. in court filings in October. 

"We have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K." Joe and Sophie told E! News in a joint statement at the time. "We look forward to being great co-parents." 

photos
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Red Carpet Date Nights

Prior to reaching their temporary custody arrangement, Sophie had sued Joe for the "wrongful retention," of their daughters in September. At the time, the 28-year-old alleged that her estranged husband, 34, had been withholding their daughters' passports, preventing them from traveling to her native U.K. At the time, reps for Joe did not respond for comment regarding the claim. However, after the former couple developed their co-parenting plan, Sophie's case was dropped "on consent of the parties," without legal fees or expenses awarded to either of them in January. 

And while the logistics of the couple's legal separation is ongoing, it appears the former pair have each found love again.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images



After spending much of the fall with Taylor Swift and friends, the Do Revenge actress began dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The duo even made their romance official with a trip to the city of love for Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.  

Meanwhile, Joe continues to tour with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the Jonas Brothers' world tour and has also been linked to model Stormi Bree

Keep reading to relive Joe and Sophie's romance. 

INSTARimages.com
Welcome to Miami

Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016. The duo were then spotted holding hands in Miami the following month.

HEDO / 42 / BACKGRID
Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.

Roger / BACKGRID
Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

DUTCH... / BACKGRID
Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

SMXRF/Star Max / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

FameFlynet / BACKGRID
New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

Instagram
I Heart NY

Joe and Sophie were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

J. Webber / Splash News
Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
Weekend Warriors

Joe and Sophie walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. The musician looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

James Devaney / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
Puppy Love

The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Gotham / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
PDA Alert!

The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
Double Date

At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Halloween is Here

For the October 2018 holiday, Joe cheekily dressed as Sophie's Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Lavish Looks

The DNCE member and The Staircase alum celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.

JD Images/Shutterstock
Melts the Heart

Sophie warmed Joe up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Sucker For You

The actress—along with Priyanka and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rulers of Winterfell

Joe fan was happy to be Sophie's plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.

Instagram
Queen of the North

Sophie cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from Game of Thrones, with her real life-beau inside the show's premiere party.

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
They Do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, Joe and Sophie shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live. 

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
Power Couple

After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.

Brian Ach / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES
Fashion Statements

Joe and Sophie served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.

Rob Latour / Variety / Shutterstock
Chasing Happiness

The couple brought the glitz and the glam to the Jonas BrothersChasing Happiness documentary premiere.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES
Strike a Pose

The two lovebirds attended the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"

Gotham / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
Dog Days

Joe and Sophie went for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.

Instagram
We'll Always Have Paris

The two smooched in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.

Instagram
Cuddle Buddies

Joe shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."

Neil Warner/MEGA
Instagram Husband

The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.

KCS Presse / MEGA
L'Amour

Joe and Sophie are spotted in France days before their second wedding.

Instagram / corbingurkin
You May Kiss the Bride, Again!

The beaming bride and groom walk down the aisle after their second ceremony. Turner wore a stunning, custom-designed Louis Vuitton dress that was only outshined by the bride.

photos
View More Photos From Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind


