Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Looks Unrecognizable With New Blonde Transformation

Bre Tiesi was on the market for a completely new look.
After all, she recently showcased a dramatic beauty transformation, debuting an unexpected golden blonde hair color. The Selling Sunset star, whose signature style consisted of dark brunette tresses, unveiled her drastic change on Instagram, captioning her March 16 post, "Bodies on bodies, on bodies on bodies."
The real estate agent so looked unrecognizable with her new makeover that her followers were taken aback. As one Instagram user wrote, "I never would have pictured you blonde..but now I cannot unsee it..it's like we switched sides."
Other fans compared Bre's blonde 'do to Selling Sunset's former cast member Christine Quinn.
"I thought this was Christine at first haha," someone commented, while another person added, "It's giving Christine and I'm here for it."
In the snapshot, Bre also swapped out her curve-hugging dresses for a power suit. She layered a crisp white button-down underneath a fitted black blazer and coordinating slacks. A sleek black tie and briefcase bag tied her ensemble together.
Despite the 32-year-old's bold blonde look, she has already returned to her brunette roots.
In a March 19 Instagram Story, Bre shared a close-up video of her sleek black hair, which featured safety pins inserted into small braids. She captioned her clip, "The level of creativity my team and get on."
Although her blonde hair was short-lived, it's clear it made heads turn. And it's likely Selling Sunset fans will get to see it on the small screen since Netflix confirmed an eighth season of the reality series. (Click here for a 2024 TV show guide.)
