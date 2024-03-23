How Olivia Culpo Is Switching Up Her Wellness Routine Ahead of Christian McCaffrey Wedding

Watch : Olivia Culpo Teases Wedding To Christian McCaffrey Is Kicking Off Soon

It might be the off-season, but Christian McCaffery and Olivia Culpo are still booked and busy.

These days, instead of running plays on the football field, the San Francisco 49ers star is assisting his fiancée in finalizing wedding details. For the couple, who got engaged in April, that includes putting a plan in place to feel their best on the special day.

"Christian's definitely in the recovery stage of everything, he just had a crazy year," Olivia told E! News in a recent interview, referencing the athlete's record-breaking season, "and taking all the time he needs to do that."

As for Olivia's regimen? "Things are definitely changing," the Culpo Sisters star noted. "During the season I feel like it's really hard to have a stable routine."

But the 31-year-old is getting back in the wellness game with help from BODYARMOR.

As well as, "Really trying to dial in [on] what I eat, how I workout, the workouts that I do," she explained. "Trying to get them in consistently because you only get married once and I want to feel my best. But this past season it was just hard being so far away from my normal routine and where I typically live."