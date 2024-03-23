Exclusive

How Olivia Culpo Is Switching Up Her Wellness Routine Ahead of Christian McCaffrey Wedding

Ahead of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding, the BODYARMOR partner shared how she's getting back into a workout routine to feel her best on her special day.

It might be the off-season, but Christian McCaffery and Olivia Culpo are still booked and busy.

These days, instead of running plays on the football field, the San Francisco 49ers star is assisting his fiancée in finalizing wedding details. For the couple, who got engaged in April, that includes putting a plan in place to feel their best on the special day.

"Christian's definitely in the recovery stage of everything, he just had a crazy year," Olivia told E! News in a recent interview, referencing the athlete's record-breaking season, "and taking all the time he needs to do that."

As for Olivia's regimen? "Things are definitely changing,"  the Culpo Sisters star noted. "During the season I feel like it's really hard to have a stable routine."

But the 31-year-old is getting back in the wellness game with help from BODYARMOR

As well as, "Really trying to dial in [on] what I eat, how I workout, the workouts that I do," she explained. "Trying to get them in consistently because you only get married once and I want to feel my best. But this past season it was just hard being so far away from my normal routine and where I typically live."

Between a busy schedule and a big move, Olivia—who's based in Los Angeles—noted that there was "a lot of traveling back and forth" during Christian's season "just to make sure that I can be there to support him."

BODYARMOR

But she made it work and was by his side during the high highs and the low lows. In fact, following the 49ers' Super Bowl loss in February, Olivia penned a heartwarming social media message to her fiancé, telling him she's "so proud" of hard work.

"You have to lean on each other," she told E! of their support system, "you have to have a healthy outlet to just to vent your frustrations."

"Even when things are exciting. Everything's better with another person that you can share experiences with," she continued. "So being there to support each other is such a blessing and it really does make everything easier. And at the end of the day, when you have that attitude, there's no worst-case scenario because at least you have each other."

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

So Proud

Olivia Culpo showed some love to Christian McCaffrey after he broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown in October 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Biggest Cheerleader

The former Miss Universe cheered on her man from the sidelines in September 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Engaged!

The couple celebrated their engagement at a garden party in July 2023.

Instagram
Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia and Christian booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

