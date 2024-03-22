Here's How Jamie Lee Curtis Reacted To Chef José Andrés' Kitchen Mishap While Filming For His New Show

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Restaurateur and James Beard award-winning chef José Andrés is adding a new skill to his resume — cooking show host. On March 19, his new show Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés premieres on Prime Video, where he invites some famous faces, like Bryan Cranston, Jamie Lee Curtis, and O'Shea Jackson Jr., to help him cook up Spanish-inspired dishes and have a laugh while doing so.

Although he's met these celebs before, there was one that really took him by surprise. "Jamie is a very good cook and she takes charge," says Andrés. "You know I cut my finger. It's so funny I don't remember the last time I cut my finger, but we never stopped rolling. Everybody asked ‘Do you want to stop' and I said keep rolling. Jamie helped me get through it live, no cutting."

Right before filming the show, Curtis took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything, Everywhere, All At Once and Andrés called her up, convinced that she would be too busy film. She replied, "What, I win an Oscar and you are firing me?" That's the kind of conversation you'll find throughout the show.

When it comes to hosting dinner parties, Andrés has one tip: keep it simple. "I will always say, don't over complicate it," he says. "I like to eat good food, I like to drink good wine, but even better I like to have a great time." Because to Andrés, it's not about how fancy your tablespace is or how many dishes you cook, instead, "the true success of the party is that you had enough time to enjoy your friends." However, he also shared some of his must-have hosting essentials with us, so you can throw a dinner party as well as the chef himself.

