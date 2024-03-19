Prepare for the Spring Equinox with These Crystals for Optimism, Abundance & New Beginnings

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Today's marks the first day of Spring, a time of new beginning, abundance, and renewal. And if you're looking to boost the vibrant spring energy of the Equinox, it can be helpful to have a crystal set on hand. If you're not sure where to start or are looking for some additions to your crystal collection, I've got you covered. In order to welcome the new beginning of Spring and start a season of personal growth, I've compiled a list of the best crystals for the Spring Equinox. From worry stones to chic necklaces, you'll find the crystals that will bring balance to your spiritual growth and help give you a fresh start in the coming months. But first, let's get into what the Equinox is exactly and why you'll want a crystal in your life at this time.
What Is the Spring Equinox?
The Spring Equinox (or Vernal Equinox) marks the official first day of Spring, which means more daylight hours (finally) and warmer temperatures. It's a time of great energy, new growth, renewal, fresh starts, optimism, and a celebration of new opportunities. Using crystals at this time can help tap into that vibe.
Why Are Crystals Important?
For centuries, cultures have believed in the spiritual and healing properties of crystals. During the equinox, crystals can harness the energies of this planetary event to support you and your intentions and tap into that refreshing spring energy, plus this time can boost the empowering vibrations of your crystal. Each crystal has its own unique aesthetic, so knowing your intentions or knowing what you want to manifest can help in choosing the right one for you.
How Do I Use Crystals?
There is no "right way" to use, wear, or connect with your crystals. Some ways you can use them for manifesting can be wearing them, placing them around your home or workplace, carrying them in your pocket, meditating with them, or setting an intention with them.
So, keep on scrolling for the crystal (or crystals) that will help you manifest your inner "it girl" this spring.
The Best Crystals for Helping You Through the Spring Equinox
My Picks:
- For Money & Success: Green Aventurine & Citrine
- For Love: Rose Quartz
- For Health: Clear Quartz
- For Your Career: Carnelian
Green Aventurine
When you harness the power of the green aventurine crystal you're attracting prosperity and good fortune and activating your physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being. Perfect for the new season.
Use for: welcoming prosperity, good fortune, and new opportunities
Minimalist Bracelet, Natural Aventurine Bracelet
This simple Aventurine bracelet is an easy way to manifest all the good things you want this spring. And right now, it's 50% off.
Clear Quartz
Clear quartz is known for emitting cleansing vibrations and transforming negatives into positives, which can make you feel more energized and lighter. The crystal not only releases your toxic influences, it can even be programmed by an intention so you can achieve your goals.
Use for: balancing your emotional state, achieving mental clarity, and protection from toxic energies
Clear Quartz, Raw Crystal
Getting your clear quartz in its raw crystal form can be a great way to experience its vibrations. Because of the uniqueness of each quartz, size varies, but it's about 2 to 4 inches wide x 2 to 4 inches high. Place it on your desk or by your bedside for balance and clarity.
Tree Agate
The Spring Equinox is all about emerging from the dark winter and returning to nature, so Tree Agate is the perfect crystal for connecting with the spirit of Mother Earth. The naturally meditative crystal creates emotional stability, peace, and harmony, while encouraging growth and overcoming obstacles.
Use for: keeping yourself grounded
Tree Agate Towers
You can just feel the power of this Tree Agate tower when you hold it in your hand. It weighs 50 to 70 grams and you can stand it up vertically or lay it horizontally any place you want to feel emotional stability.
Rose Quartz
Rose Quartz is like the spring cleaning of crystals. Their cleansing, yet nurturing, energy will open your heart and encourage compassion, love, and kindness for the new season.
Use for: releasing emotional and mental blockages, welcoming love and self-love
Mineralist Collection Crystal Healing Stones, Natural Rose Quartz Crystal
This rose quartz easily fits in your hand and weighs about 1.23 pounds. Reviewers rave about the quality and the color of the quartz.
Amber
Since Amber is made of fossilized tree resin, it is a part of the Earth's beginning. It's the perfect crystal to bring balance to your emotional, mental, and spiritual self, just like the celestial movement of the Sun and the Earth. Plus, it supports manifestation, which can give you the extra lucky boost you need to carry out your intentions this spring.
Use for: calming the body and the mind
Amber Tear Drop Pendant on 925 Gold Plated Silver
Wearing this classic tear drop pendant can bring all the calm and stability that comes with Amber. The jewelry here does not feature a chain, but that option is available.
Carnelian
Carnelian is a power stone that works in tandem with the Spring Equinox's fertility of creativity and action. It can provide you with the boost you need to see your ideas through and achieve self-actualization.
Use for: courage, action, decision making, motivation, and driving your career
Raw Crystal Necklace
So many of the crystals on this list are available here as a raw crystal necklace, including Carnelian. There are so many styles to choose from and you can choose a gold or silver necklace, from 14 inches to 22 inches long.
Aquamarine
Also known as the birthstone of March, Aquamarine is the gem for making positive changes, and can help clear your mind of the noise, open the door for luck in love, and even enhance meditation.
Use for: empowerment and the courage to follow your dreams
Raw Aquamarine Crystal
Available in small or medium, these raw aquamarine crystals fit right into the palm of your hand. Feel the vibrations of this healing crystal.
Moonstone
The Spring Equinox is usually associated with the Sun and our extra hours of light, but it is also the point when the Sun and the Moon are in perfect balance. So activating the Moonstone's feminine energy can nurture your development and prepare you for the new beginning of the season. And as the moon goes through its cycles, the transformational vibe of the crystal allows for mental resets, renewal, and remaining open to new opportunities.
Use for: emotional stability, creativity, intuition, and promoting inner vision
Fekuar Natural Moonstone Crystal Thumb Worry Stone
A polished Moonstone worry stone is great to keep in your pocket or bag, so you can get a boost of energy any time you need it. Also available is a Green Aventurine option.
Citrine
The stone of pure light, happiness, positivity, and abundance, Citrine is all about that solar energy (ideal for spring). It helps with manifesting your intentions so you can start the season on a happy foot and bring about good fortune, luck, and success.
Use for: wealth and success
Raw Citrine Stone Pendant Necklace
With a rope necklace and raw cut, this Citrine pendant is just what you need to welcome that financial abundance and opportunity.
Green Kyanite
Channel the nourishing energy of the earth with Green Kyanite, that also links your heart chakra with nature. The stone promotes calm, spiritual enlightenment, and intuition.
Use for: bringing inner peace
Green Kyanite
These small Green Kyanite crystals are so petite, they're perfect to keep in your pocket and they'll deliver positive energy throughout your day. Each order includes one stone.
Jade
Nature and spring just go with the color green, so green Jade is a naturally solid choice for the equinox. It can help you reach your potential through luck, calm, and serenity.
Use for: protection, luck, and good fortune
SmileBelle Jade Necklace
Available in Carnelian, Rose Quartz, Moonstone, Citrine, or Aquamarine, this Jade necklace is a minimalist piece of jewelry that gives you a subtle dose of peace and calm. Reviewers rave that the simple design is easy to pair with any outfit.
