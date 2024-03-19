Prepare for the Spring Equinox with These Crystals for Optimism, Abundance & New Beginnings

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Today's marks the first day of Spring, a time of new beginning, abundance, and renewal. And if you're looking to boost the vibrant spring energy of the Equinox, it can be helpful to have a crystal set on hand. If you're not sure where to start or are looking for some additions to your crystal collection, I've got you covered. In order to welcome the new beginning of Spring and start a season of personal growth, I've compiled a list of the best crystals for the Spring Equinox. From worry stones to chic necklaces, you'll find the crystals that will bring balance to your spiritual growth and help give you a fresh start in the coming months. But first, let's get into what the Equinox is exactly and why you'll want a crystal in your life at this time.