Photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Grandkids Was "Digitally Enhanced at Source," Agency Says

A photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II is getting royally scrutinized.

One week after Kate Middleton admitted to editing a family photo shared on U.K. Mother's Day, Getty Images addressed a 2022 picture the Princess of Wales took of the monarch with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren over its appearance.

In an editor's note, the photo agency wrote the image of the queen and the children "has been digitally enhanced at source."

Kate and Prince William's official Instagram account shared the photo in April 2023 in honor of what would have been Elizabeth's 97th birthday.

The image—which the post noted was taken by Kate at Balmoral the summer before—showed the queen sitting on a couch while she was surrounded by 10 of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including the Wales' kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Zara and Mike Tindall's trio Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall and Lucas Tindall; Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughters Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips; and Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.