Unlock Your Inner Confidence With Heidi D'Amelio’s Guide to Balance and Self-Care

Heidi D'Amelio is a new era reclaiming her confidence and finding balance, one step at a time. As an entrepreneur, mother, wife, and pet parent, Heidi manages a lot every day. In an exclusive E! interview, Heidi delves into the nuances of balancing life's demands while nurturing her mental, emotional, and physical well-being.
From beauty routines to mindfulness practices, Heidi unveils her arsenal of tools and techniques for fostering a sense of inner peace and empowerment. Join Heidi on a journey toward greater balance and fulfillment, as she invites us all to prioritize our own well-being. Heidi has hacks to make the most of each day, including dying her hair in the middle of the night. She even shares tips she learned from daughters Dixie and Charli D'Amelio and her time on Dancing With the Stars.
E!: What advice do you have for people who struggle to make time for themselves?
HD: You need to take the time for yourself whatever that means. It's spending time with your girlfriends or going for a long walk on the beach or dyeing your hair. I make sure to manage the expectations around that and my family is so happy for me to spend time doing anything I indicate is important to me
I have learned to communicate my expectations, like ‘Hey, I'm going to be checked out today. So, if you need something, talk to your dad. I'll be back at this time if you want to do something."
Setting those expectations and communicating them with people in your life, so they're aware of what's going on is great. They have a clear message and it's amazing because they do want me to have time for myself.
Heidi D'Amelio's Self-Care Must-Haves
Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit
"I like these kits because they come with everything and it really is so easy. Starting with a good foundation helps the whole thing go smoothly. They even have barrier cream to put on the hairline so I don't stain my skin."
Heidi's Tips: "Start out with a clean countertop. I lay everything out in order and make sure I have read all the directions so I know exactly what to expect."
More From Heidi: "I can just dye my hair anywhere and I don't need anything aside from what's in the box. It's really easy. When I think about finding the time to get to the salon and do the whole thing it just stresses me out. Sometimes, I will wake up in the middle of the night to dye my hair. It's when I have the time and everybody's sleeping."
Heidi's go-to hair dye has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 26,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Madison Reed ColorSolve Customizable Daily Moisture Shampoo
"Aside from the Radiant Hair Color Kit, I use the shampoo and conditioner, which has really been a great combination to make the color last longer."
Madison Reed ColorSolve Daily Moisture Conditioner
"My hair is shiny and healthy-looking longer. That's been my go-to."
"The key for me is to put gym time on my calendar. I'm the type of person who will get it done if it's on the calendar. That really helps me stay committed to getting it done. That goes on the calendar first because it's a priority for my body and my mental health."
Loocio Jump Rope, Tangle-Free Rapid Speed Jumping Rope Cable with Ball Bearings
"Once you have working out on the calendar, I recommend a jump rope."
More From Heidi: "If I end up somewhere where I don't have a gym or if we go somewhere that's warm and I don't want to be in the gym, I'll go outside and do the jump rope. That's like probably my go-to, my favorite."
This jump rope comes in 6 colors and has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser
"The products I've been using consistently for the longest amount of time are the CeraVe cleanser and moisturizer. I remember when the brand first started. I like the way these products sit under my makeup too."
Heidi's go-to cleanser has 17,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30
"I use the moisturizer on my face and body. It's just so good under makeup and it's so affordable. That's probably my number one thing."
Heidi's favorite moisturizer has 62,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 13,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Straw Lid
"I use Hydro Flask and I fill enough of them up to equal a gallon and then I'll drink them throughout the day."
More From Heidi: "I drink a gallon of water every day. I have done that for years. I'll also keep another Hydro Flask by my bed for when I need a drink overnight."
This water bottle has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 3 sizes and 14 colors.
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
"I would say Flawless Filter is my go-to and it's just so lightweight." Heidi's must-have has 716.7K+ Sephora Loves.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer
"I use a lot of Charlotte Tilbury. I love their bronzing powder." Heidi's pick has 200.8K+ Sephora Loves.
D'Amelio Footwear Lessia Sandal
"I'm obsessed with these denim heeled sandals. I am wearing them right now. I love the denim footwear. They're so comfy with the cushion. Yes, it's kind of cold out, but this is still what I'm wearing."
Dixie and Charli D'Amelio's Beauty Must-Haves
"I do love a routine, but I will say I pushed myself to try new things in this past year. I ask the girls what I need to be trying these days."
Morphe X Ariel Signature Look Brushes and Sponge
"Dixie turned me on to the Makeup by Ariel brushes and the beauty sponge. They're the best. I took her advice on those and she was so right."
Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Precision Lip Crayon
"Charli got me on the Patrick Ta lip liners and I love them."
More From Heidi: "Charli is my lip liner queen. She has so many lip application steps. There are so many. I can't do all that. I kind of thought a lot of these lip liners look the same, but she is like 'No, and I'll show you why.' She has explained everything to me."
r.e.m. beauty At The Borderline Lip Liner Pencil
"Charli also got me into the r.e.m. lip liners. They're really good."
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
"Charli and I always talk about the Charlotte Tilbury lip liners."
BeautifyBeauties Ultra Fine Continuous Water Mister
"When I do my makeup, my vanity is in my closet, so I don't have a sink to wet my beauty sponge. Charli got me using this spray water bottle with a continuous spray, which is so cool."
This continuous spray bottle has 84,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heidi D'Amelio's Stress Relief Hacks
Rena Chris Gua Sha Facial Tool
"For me, the gua sha just really releases tension. I hold a lot of tension in my face and neck, which I think a lot of people do. I feel like a weight is lifted off me and I feel so much more relaxed."
This gua sha comes in 9 colors and has 23,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heidi's Tips: "I've watched tons of videos and I tried to learn more about lymphatic drainage and how to do it. It just helps with blood flow and it's supposed to help with fine lines. For me, the biggest thing is just relaxing. If I don't have it with me, I'll do the motions with my fingers after putting on moisturizer."
Heidi D'Amelio's Pet Parent Hacks
Elegx Pet Grooming Bath Massage Brush With Soap and Shampoo Dispenser
"I found something that I love, a brush with a top that you can put shampoo in. The shampoo comes out as you're brushing. It's my new favorite thing. I can get their feet and all around their face too."
This pet grooming brush comes in 7 colors and has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heidi's Tips: "I love a good routine. The top thing for dogs is routine. You would think they know how to tell time because they always eat at 5 and then like clockwork at 4:30 they are ready to eat."
Heidi D'Amelio's Favorite Dancing With The Stars Hack
Super Stick It! Tape
"My favorite product I learned about from Dancing With the Stars is the body tape. The clothes need to keep everything under wraps. Let me tell you, there is so much movement and the clothes do not move."
More From Heidi: "I have been using the body tape ever since. I bought tons of back stock. They have thin ones and thick ones. That was my biggest product takeaway that I still use."
E!: What are some tips for those of us who want to regain our confidence?
HD: One thing that I enjoy doing that has really helped me with my confidence is doing one photoshoot a month. Some of them are bigger than others. Some of them are just with my phone, but it just helps me to feel comfortable moving my body in front of the camera. I just get so much more confident every time I do it and I keep learning.
E!: Planning ahead for that and knowing it's coming up is probably another way to help you feel accountable.
HD: Just having something on the calendar is helpful. I think anything that you can do that pushes you out of your comfort zone can give you that confidence to do things you didn't realize you could do. Recently, I spoke on a panel for D'Amelio Footwear. This was a room full of people and I just felt so good and after. I really felt my confidence growing. I was so proud that I did that. I just feel so much more confident and that was just a few days ago.
