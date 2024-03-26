Unlock Your Inner Confidence With Heidi D'Amelio’s Guide to Balance and Self-Care

We interviewed Heidi D'Amelio because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Heidi is a paid spokesperson for Madison Reed. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Heidi D'Amelio is a new era reclaiming her confidence and finding balance, one step at a time. As an entrepreneur, mother, wife, and pet parent, Heidi manages a lot every day. In an exclusive E! interview, Heidi delves into the nuances of balancing life's demands while nurturing her mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

From beauty routines to mindfulness practices, Heidi unveils her arsenal of tools and techniques for fostering a sense of inner peace and empowerment. Join Heidi on a journey toward greater balance and fulfillment, as she invites us all to prioritize our own well-being. Heidi has hacks to make the most of each day, including dying her hair in the middle of the night. She even shares tips she learned from daughters Dixie and Charli D'Amelio and her time on Dancing With the Stars.