Why Nicki Minaj’s New Orleans Concert Was Canceled Hours Before Show

Hours before doors were set to open at Nicki Minaj’s New Orleans stop on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, the venue confirmed that the event was postponed.

Nicki Minaj closed the gates to Gag City for some fans.

The "Anaconda" singer's New Orleans show on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour was abruptly canceled hours before she was set to take the stage due to health concerns, the venue confirmed. 

"Due to doctor's orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight," the Smoothie King Center wrote on Instagram March 18. "As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve."

The venue added that they are working with Nicki to find another date and asked fans to hold onto their tickets.

E! News has reached out to Nicki's reps and has not heard back.

While fans extended well-wishes for her recovery, many expressed frustration with the timing of the decision. As one social media user explained, "Her health is important, but I wish they said something earlier." Another added, "This should've been announced this morning or yesterday, this is extremely last minute."

The "Starships" singer first shared that she was feeling under the weather two days before her stop in Louisiana but didn't add any updates regarding the upcoming event.

"Barbz pls send me healing energy," Nicki wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 16. "woke up feeling like I had Covid. Thank God I don't. You guys are just everything. I appreciate you. I love you so much."

The 41-year-old's illness came three days after she headlined day two of the Rolling Loud musical in Inglewood, Calif., where she posted photos and clips from her extravagant performance and the massive crowd in attendance.

"thank you CALI," she wrote on Instagram March 16. "I love you soooooo much!!!!! Your love & beautiful energy is a huge part of why/how I got through the show. This was a moment 4 LIFE!!!!!! Thank you."

