Why Nicki Minaj’s New Orleans Concert Was Canceled Hours Before Show

Nicki Minaj closed the gates to Gag City for some fans.

The "Anaconda" singer's New Orleans show on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour was abruptly canceled hours before she was set to take the stage due to health concerns, the venue confirmed.

"Due to doctor's orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight," the Smoothie King Center wrote on Instagram March 18. "As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve."

The venue added that they are working with Nicki to find another date and asked fans to hold onto their tickets.

E! News has reached out to Nicki's reps and has not heard back.

While fans extended well-wishes for her recovery, many expressed frustration with the timing of the decision. As one social media user explained, "Her health is important, but I wish they said something earlier." Another added, "This should've been announced this morning or yesterday, this is extremely last minute."