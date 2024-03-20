Old Navy's 50% Off Sitewide Sale Ends Tomorrow & You Seriously Don't Want to Miss These Deals

From elevated basics to vacay-ready statement pieces, Old Navy has an amazing selection of luxe-yet-affordable fashion your closet needs. Stock up before the sale ends — your wallet will thank you!

By Jenny Lee Mar 20, 2024
Now that spring has (finally) started, it's the perfect time to revamp our wardrobe in preparation for the warmer months ahead. From pool days to weddings to family vacays, there are so many occasions to shop for this season — and while we'd normally be more than happy to indulge to our heart's content when it comes to retail therapy, we already spent most of our budgets on spring break (hey, it's for the plot). But, as the saying goes, where there's a will there's a way; for us, that "way" consists of hunting down the best sales and sprinting our way to them as fast as we can.

It just so happens that Old Navy is having a 50% off sitewide sale, and boy oh boy, is it good. From elevated spring closet staples like pants, shirts & dresses to on-trend swimwear, jumpsuits & blazers, the brand has a whole treasure trove full of luxe-yet-affordable fashion that you and your wallet are sure to love. But you'll have to hurry, because the sale ends tomorrow, meaning you only have a little over 24 hours left shop. Either that, or until these pieces sell out, which we also see as a very likely possibility, considering how amazing these prices and styles are.

So, what are you waiting for? Let's get movin' & groovin'!

Shop Old Navy 50% Off Sitewide Sale

Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress

While Old Navy is having a 50% off sitewide sale, this hidden gem is discounted even further for today only. Available in six colors, this midi dress is perfect for all your springtime activities, from picnics to museum dates & more.

$29.99
$12
Old Navy

Waist-Defined Shirred Jumpsuit

This shirred jumpsuit gives you an elevated-chic outfit in an instant, especially when paired with an outer layer like a denim jacket or blazer. It features a V-neck cut with an adjustable tie-strap nape, and it's finished off with a smocked waist that cinches & flatters your figure.

$44.99
$21.99
Old Navy

One-Shoulder Pucker Swimsuit for Women

This white one-shoulder swimsuit makes us feel like we're on a sunny getaway in the Hamptons, reading our favorite mystery novel while sipping on a mimosa by the pool. It's designed with a wide shoulder strap, cutout back, removable molded cups, and elasticized leg openings — in other words, it's as comfy as it is cute.

$49.99
$16.97
Old Navy

High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Pants

Effortlessly cool, these wide-leg pants are ones you'll be reaching for all the time. They're crafted with stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, and they feature an elasticized waistband, hip pockets, and split-leg openings. You can get them in four neutral colors that pair wonderfully with just about any top.

$39.99
$19.99
Old Navy

Light Support PowerChill Longline Sports Bra

Supportive like a sports bra, comfy like a bralette, and cute like a top — this longline sports bra is a total closet staple. Available in nine gorgeous colors, it features a shelf bra with removable cups and interior front mesh lining.

$26.99
$12.49
Old Navy

PowerSoft Sleeveless Dress

Whether you're headed to the pickleball court or brunch with your girls, this sleeveless dress has you covered. Made with soft & smooth PowerSoft fabric, the dress is styled with a square neck cut and built-in bodysuit for support. Plus, it includes a shelf bra and removable cups for added comfort and adjustability. You can get any of the seven colors on sale right now (aka it's the perfect time to stock up)!

$54.99
$26.99
Old Navy

Extra High-Waisted Vintage Sweatpants

Also available in black, these wide leg sweatpants are as trendy as they are comfy. They're made with an elasticized drawstring waistband & on-seam pockets, and they come in a wide array of size options.

$34.99
$17.49
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Cami Jumpsuit

Elevated, chic, and breathable, this cami jumpsuit is one that you're going to want in your warm-weather wardrobe. It's made to flatter your figure, from the sweetheart neckline that's perfect for pairing with your fave necklaces to the smocked back that cinches your waist without constricting it. It even has (actual) pockets!

$49.99
$24.99
Old Navy

PowerSoft Full-Zip Jacket

Complete your gym OOTD with this full-zip jacket. It's made from PowerSoft fabric that's stretchy, peachy-smooth, and lightly compresses your silhouette for the most flattering fit. To top it off, the jacket is designed with a mock neck, thumbhole cuffs, and zip pockets.

$49.99
$24.99
Old Navy

Linen-Blend Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt

This versatile button-shirt comes in eight colors/patterns, and it's great for wearing as a light outer layer, swimsuit cover-up, or on its own as an elegant-casual top. Pair it with some sleek sunnies and chic gold jewelry for a trendy "model-off-duty" look.

$39.99
$19.99
Old Navy

Double-Breasted Linen-Blend Blazer

If you're looking to elevate your wardrobe for spring, this breathable linen-blend blazer is sure to be a closet fave. It features a notched collar, flap pockets, double-breasted button front, and a split-back hem. You can also grab it in lavender for a more playful, feminine vibe.

$54.99
$26.99
Old Navy

High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cropped Chino Pants

These shopper-fave chino pants are an all-season essential, featuring a button front with a zip fly and belt loops. The pants fall right above your angles in a wide-leg cut, and they're great for dressing up or down.

$44.99
$21.99
Old Navy

Fit & Flare Linen-Blend Mini Dress

If you're looking for a chic Easter dress, this floral linen dress is one both you & your wallet will love. (Although, if florals aren't quite your vibe, the dress is also available in seven other colors/patterns.) The smocked back & flare skirt create a flattering silhouette, while the cami neckline & adjustable straps keep you secure.

$34.99
$17.49
Old Navy

Looking to shop more must-have fashion that won't break the bank? Don't miss out on these early fashion deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale that includes deals up to 66% off!

