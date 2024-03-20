Old Navy's 50% Off Sitewide Sale Ends Tomorrow & You Seriously Don't Want to Miss These Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that spring has (finally) started, it's the perfect time to revamp our wardrobe in preparation for the warmer months ahead. From pool days to weddings to family vacays, there are so many occasions to shop for this season — and while we'd normally be more than happy to indulge to our heart's content when it comes to retail therapy, we already spent most of our budgets on spring break (hey, it's for the plot). But, as the saying goes, where there's a will there's a way; for us, that "way" consists of hunting down the best sales and sprinting our way to them as fast as we can.
It just so happens that Old Navy is having a 50% off sitewide sale, and boy oh boy, is it good. From elevated spring closet staples like pants, shirts & dresses to on-trend swimwear, jumpsuits & blazers, the brand has a whole treasure trove full of luxe-yet-affordable fashion that you and your wallet are sure to love. But you'll have to hurry, because the sale ends tomorrow, meaning you only have a little over 24 hours left shop. Either that, or until these pieces sell out, which we also see as a very likely possibility, considering how amazing these prices and styles are.
So, what are you waiting for? Let's get movin' & groovin'!
Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress
While Old Navy is having a 50% off sitewide sale, this hidden gem is discounted even further for today only. Available in six colors, this midi dress is perfect for all your springtime activities, from picnics to museum dates & more.
Waist-Defined Shirred Jumpsuit
This shirred jumpsuit gives you an elevated-chic outfit in an instant, especially when paired with an outer layer like a denim jacket or blazer. It features a V-neck cut with an adjustable tie-strap nape, and it's finished off with a smocked waist that cinches & flatters your figure.
One-Shoulder Pucker Swimsuit for Women
This white one-shoulder swimsuit makes us feel like we're on a sunny getaway in the Hamptons, reading our favorite mystery novel while sipping on a mimosa by the pool. It's designed with a wide shoulder strap, cutout back, removable molded cups, and elasticized leg openings — in other words, it's as comfy as it is cute.
High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Pants
Effortlessly cool, these wide-leg pants are ones you'll be reaching for all the time. They're crafted with stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, and they feature an elasticized waistband, hip pockets, and split-leg openings. You can get them in four neutral colors that pair wonderfully with just about any top.
Light Support PowerChill Longline Sports Bra
Supportive like a sports bra, comfy like a bralette, and cute like a top — this longline sports bra is a total closet staple. Available in nine gorgeous colors, it features a shelf bra with removable cups and interior front mesh lining.
PowerSoft Sleeveless Dress
Whether you're headed to the pickleball court or brunch with your girls, this sleeveless dress has you covered. Made with soft & smooth PowerSoft fabric, the dress is styled with a square neck cut and built-in bodysuit for support. Plus, it includes a shelf bra and removable cups for added comfort and adjustability. You can get any of the seven colors on sale right now (aka it's the perfect time to stock up)!
Extra High-Waisted Vintage Sweatpants
Also available in black, these wide leg sweatpants are as trendy as they are comfy. They're made with an elasticized drawstring waistband & on-seam pockets, and they come in a wide array of size options.
Fit & Flare Cami Jumpsuit
Elevated, chic, and breathable, this cami jumpsuit is one that you're going to want in your warm-weather wardrobe. It's made to flatter your figure, from the sweetheart neckline that's perfect for pairing with your fave necklaces to the smocked back that cinches your waist without constricting it. It even has (actual) pockets!
PowerSoft Full-Zip Jacket
Complete your gym OOTD with this full-zip jacket. It's made from PowerSoft fabric that's stretchy, peachy-smooth, and lightly compresses your silhouette for the most flattering fit. To top it off, the jacket is designed with a mock neck, thumbhole cuffs, and zip pockets.
Linen-Blend Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt
This versatile button-shirt comes in eight colors/patterns, and it's great for wearing as a light outer layer, swimsuit cover-up, or on its own as an elegant-casual top. Pair it with some sleek sunnies and chic gold jewelry for a trendy "model-off-duty" look.
Double-Breasted Linen-Blend Blazer
If you're looking to elevate your wardrobe for spring, this breathable linen-blend blazer is sure to be a closet fave. It features a notched collar, flap pockets, double-breasted button front, and a split-back hem. You can also grab it in lavender for a more playful, feminine vibe.
High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cropped Chino Pants
These shopper-fave chino pants are an all-season essential, featuring a button front with a zip fly and belt loops. The pants fall right above your angles in a wide-leg cut, and they're great for dressing up or down.
Fit & Flare Linen-Blend Mini Dress
If you're looking for a chic Easter dress, this floral linen dress is one both you & your wallet will love. (Although, if florals aren't quite your vibe, the dress is also available in seven other colors/patterns.) The smocked back & flare skirt create a flattering silhouette, while the cami neckline & adjustable straps keep you secure.
