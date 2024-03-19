Konstantin Koltsov, Former NHL Player and Boyfriend of Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka, Dead at 42

Konstantin Koltsov, who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and was dating tennis pro Aryna Sabalenka, died, his team Salavat Yulaev confirmed.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Mar 19, 2024 3:41 PMTags
SportsCouplesCelebritiesTennis
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The sports community is in mourning. 

Konstantin Koltsov, a former professional ice hockey player from Belarus, died, according to Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team Salavat Yulaev. Koltsov, who was dating tennis superstar Aryna Sabalenka, was 42. 

"He was a strong and cheerful person," the team, for which Koltsov was a player and then an assistant coach, said in a translated March 18 statement. "He was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans."

"Konstantin forever wrote himself into the history of our club," the statement continued. "[He] won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team's coaching staff."

No cause of death has been shared at this time. 

During his professional career, Koltsov represented his country at the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2010 and spent three seasons on the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins between 2003 and 2006.

The Pennsylvania team shared a statement on Koltsov's passing, noting he was their first-round draft choice in 1999, going on to play a total of 144 NHL games. As the team shared, "The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

Off the ice, the assistant hockey coach was in a relationship with tennis star and fellow Belarusian Sabalenka, who is currently ranked no. 2 in the Women's Tennis Association. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Trending Stories

1

Garrison Brown’s Sister Madison Details His Mental Health Struggles

2
Exclusive

Olivia Culpo Reveals "Non-Negotiable" for Christian McCaffrey Wedding

3

Kate Middleton, Prince William Seemingly Step Out Amid Pic Controversy

The pair debuted their romance in 2021, with Sabalenka sharing a photo of Koltsov kissing her cheek at the time. The 25-year-old captioned her photo, alongside the laughing emoji, "It's good to have someone who can understand my madness at least you won't get bored with me, right?"

Sabalenka—who is scheduled to play her first game in the Miami Open March 22—has not addressed Koltsov's passing at this time.

Though she didn't often share their romance on social media, Sabalenka posted a moving tribute to her boyfriend for his birthday last April. 

"Happy birthday my love," she captioned the post, which featured a video compilation of the couple. "You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health. I hope we will have everything we planned. I love you."

For more of the couple's sweetest moments together, keep reading. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Hard Launch

Aryna Sabalenka debuted her romance with Konstantin Koltsov in June 2021. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Happy New Year

The couple celebrated their first Christmas and New Years Eve together after making their relationship public. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Birthday Wishes

The tennis star wished the former hockey player a happy birthday, calling him, "My beloved."

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Taking in History

They posed in front of Rome's Colosseum during a May 2022 trip. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Make a Wish

The pair snapped a quick selfie in front of Rome's Trevi Fountain. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Fun in the Sun

The 25-year-old relaxed in between tournaments on the beach.

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Biggest Supporter

The Grand Slam winner posed with flowers sent to her by her boyfriend. She captioned the Sept. 2022 post, "Lucky me I have the best man in the world."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Olivia Culpo Reveals "Non-Negotiable" for Christian McCaffrey Wedding

2

Garrison Brown’s Sister Madison Details His Mental Health Struggles

3

Kate Middleton, Prince William Seemingly Step Out Amid Pic Controversy

4

Shakira Reveals If a Jar of Jam Really Led to Gerard Piqué Breakup

5

Konstantin Koltsov, NHL Star & Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend, Dead at 42