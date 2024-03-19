Extra, Extra! Saie Debuts Their New Hydrating Concealer With A Campaign Featuring Actress Tommy Dorfman

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's one brand that excels at making user-friendly beauty products that make for effortless glamming, it's definitely Saie. Beloved by cool girls everywhere, Saie's fan-favorite Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer, which delivers a natural glow and sheer coverage that's lightweight enough to wear everyday, is just one example. Today, they added a brand new member to the Slip Tint family, the Radiant All Over Concealer. And what better way to celebrate Saie's latest addition than with another first for the brand? Tapping actress Tommy Dorfman as their first ever celebrity face to celebrate the launch of this new concealer.

What To Love About Saie's New Radiant All Over Concealer

While Saie's Hydrabeam Under Eye Brightener illuminates the under eye for a brightened look, the Slip Tint concealer is designed for overall coverage, whether you're spot concealing or using it as a foundation. Talk about a multi-tasking product! It delivers medium coverage that feels weightless on the skin and never cakey. Not to mention, it has a 12-hour wear time.

Not only does it conceal blemishes, redness, and dark circles, but this concealer is also packed with skin care ingredients like smoothing and brightening niacinamide, hydrating hyaluronic acid and sunflower seed oil, plumping glycerin, and peptides to reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines. That means the concealer not only covers up imperfections, but also helps to target them. Because of these ingredients, this concealer is particularly amazing for those with dry or combination skin types.

It's available in 25 shades and a range of undertones, including neutral, peach, cool, and warm, so you're sure to find your prefect match.