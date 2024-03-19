How Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Honoring Garrison Brown 2 Weeks After His Death

Watch : Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown’s Sister Details His Mental Health Struggles

While Robert "Garrison" Brown is gone, his memory lives on.

Two weeks after the Sister Wives star died, Christine Brown paid tribute to Janelle Brown and Kody Brown's 25-year-old son by recreating one of his beloved meals for St. Patrick's Day.

"I made Garrison's favorite breakfast today (tinted green, obviously.)," she wrote on Instagram March 17 alongside photos of her whipping up some mock tapioca pudding. "We're always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily. It's such a difficult balance embracing life and daily routines like celebrating holidays and working while grieving. So, hey, I made his favorite for St. Patrick's Day!"

Garrison—one of Kody and Janelle's six children—was found dead at a home in Arizona on March 5, the Flagstaff police told NBC News. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, the authorities told the outlet it appears he died by suicide.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," Kody and Janelle, who announced their split in late 2022, wrote on Instagram. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."