How Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Honoring Garrison Brown 2 Weeks After His Death

While Robert "Garrison" Brown is gone, his memory lives on.
Two weeks after the Sister Wives star died, Christine Brown paid tribute to Janelle Brown and Kody Brown's 25-year-old son by recreating one of his beloved meals for St. Patrick's Day.
"I made Garrison's favorite breakfast today (tinted green, obviously.)," she wrote on Instagram March 17 alongside photos of her whipping up some mock tapioca pudding. "We're always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily. It's such a difficult balance embracing life and daily routines like celebrating holidays and working while grieving. So, hey, I made his favorite for St. Patrick's Day!"
Garrison—one of Kody and Janelle's six children—was found dead at a home in Arizona on March 5, the Flagstaff police told NBC News. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, the authorities told the outlet it appears he died by suicide.
"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," Kody and Janelle, who announced their split in late 2022, wrote on Instagram. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."
The former couple's son Gabriel offered to check in after Janelle learned Garrison sent text messages that made her concerned, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. And their sister Maddie Brown Brush recently spoke about Garrison's mental health struggles prior to his death.
"It wasn't bullying. It wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had. It was mental health," she said in a March 18 Instagram video. "And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I am blue in the face because I don't think it's talked about enough in a way that people understand it."
Maddie also reminded fans that what people see on social media doesn't always tell the full story.
"It's a highlight reel, and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about," she added. "And I know my other siblings and my mom have expressed this—that Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media. And I don't think that it's real, and I think we need to remember that."
A funeral for Garrison—one of Kody's 18 kids from his plural marriages to now-exes Janelle, Christine and Meri Brown as well as wife Robyn Brown—was held on March 9, according to a social media post shared by his cousin Emma Brown. And his loved ones have continued to express their heartache.
"Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before," Christine wrote on Instagram March 10. "I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough."
