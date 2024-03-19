Oprah Winfrey Shares Why Her Use of Weight Loss Drugs Provided “Hope”

Watch : Oprah Winfrey Explains The Real Reason She Left WeightWatchers

Oprah Winfrey is leaving shame behind her.

During An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution—a March 18 TV special discussing weight loss drugs—Oprah got candid on how her use of the medications has changed her life, and why she refuses to feel ashamed for doing so.

"In my lifetime, I never dreamed we would be talking about medicines that would be providing hope to people, like me," the 70-year-old said during the TV special, per CNN, "who have struggled for years with being overweight or with obesity."

She added, "I come to this conversation with the hope that we can start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment, to stop shaming other people for being overweight or how they choose to lose or not lose weight, and more importantly to stop shaming ourselves."

Throughout the episode Oprah—who has previously shared her use of weight loss drugs though she's never specified one by name—held conversations with health experts and other users of the medications whose lives have been changed, much like hers.

"All these years, I thought all of the people who never had to diet were just using their willpower, and they were for some reason stronger than me," Oprah said according to USA Today. "And now I realize, y'all weren't even thinking about the food. It's not that you had the willpower, you weren't obsessing about it."