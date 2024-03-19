Oprah Winfrey Shares Why Her Use of Weight Loss Drugs Provided “Hope”

Oprah Winfrey is leaving shame behind her.
During An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution—a March 18 TV special discussing weight loss drugs—Oprah got candid on how her use of the medications has changed her life, and why she refuses to feel ashamed for doing so.
"In my lifetime, I never dreamed we would be talking about medicines that would be providing hope to people, like me," the 70-year-old said during the TV special, per CNN, "who have struggled for years with being overweight or with obesity."
She added, "I come to this conversation with the hope that we can start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment, to stop shaming other people for being overweight or how they choose to lose or not lose weight, and more importantly to stop shaming ourselves."
Throughout the episode Oprah—who has previously shared her use of weight loss drugs though she's never specified one by name—held conversations with health experts and other users of the medications whose lives have been changed, much like hers.
"All these years, I thought all of the people who never had to diet were just using their willpower, and they were for some reason stronger than me," Oprah said according to USA Today. "And now I realize, y'all weren't even thinking about the food. It's not that you had the willpower, you weren't obsessing about it."
And in addition to helping her lose weight, the Color Purple star says that after 25 years of her weight being central to the conversation, the medications have also changed her entire mindset.
"There is now a sense of hope and you no longer blame yourself," she explained. "When I tell you how many times I have blamed myself because you think, 'I'm smart enough to figure this out,' and then to hear all along it's you fighting your brain."
Oprah noted that she continues to use the weight loss medications for maintenance—helping to prevent the weight loss "yo-yo" effect—in combination with hiking, running, weight training and a healthy diet.
Oprah's special comes shortly after she ended her partnership with WeightWatchers—after nearly 10 years—in February.
"I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted," Oprah said on said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! March 14. "I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest."
The media mogul further explained, "WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight. So, I resigned from the board and donated all of my shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture."
For more celebrities who have spoken out about weight loss medications, keep reading.