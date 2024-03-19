Take 50% Off It Cosmetics, 50% Off Old Navy, 42% Off Dyson Cordless Vacuums & More Daily Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's a Tuesday morning filled with the promise of affordable luxury and the thrill of snagging the best deals before they disappear. My inbox is flooded with irresistible deals and sales on everything from luxurious beauty products to chic fashion finds and cozy home essentials. It's as if the universe knows I deserve a treat today.
Whether you're on the hunt for a little self-indulgence or searching for the perfect gift, these deals are too good to pass up.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on all Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
- Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% on thousands of items from the Pottery Barn End of Season Sale.
- Old Navy: Save 50% on everything from Old Navy.
- Shopbop: Don't miss 70% off deals on thousands of items from Shopbop.
- Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off IT Cosmetics, bareMinerals, Kopari, Elizabeth Arden, Patchology and more from Ulta.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer
Experience the transformative power of IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer, your skin's new best friend. Infused with collagen, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, it deeply hydrates, smooths, and rejuvenates your complexion. Unlock a radiant, youthful glow with every application, and embrace the confidence that comes with nourished, revitalized skin.
This moisturizer has 5,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews. One shopper raved, "I absolutely LOVE this cream. I am 80 and I am positive it has helped with wrinkles."
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 52% on hair tools and styling products.
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
ColourPop: Get 30% off everything from ColourPop.
Exuviance: Save 30% on Exuviance, including the exfoliating foot balm I'm obsessed with.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
ghd: Save 25% on ghd hair tools.
Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. Plus, shop buy 1, get 1 free deals.
Make Up Forever: Save 25% on Make Up Forever + get free shipping on every order.
Mario Badescu: Use the code FRIEND to save 30% on Mario Badescu skincare products.
Nudestix: Make your own Nudestix makeup bundle for $72 ($112 value) and get a free pouch.
Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.
Sephora: Save 50% on 24-hour Sephora flash deals on bareMinerals, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ole Henriksen, Murad, Curl Smith, and more
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Sunday Riley: You have 24 hours to save 40% on Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Oil. Save 25% on everything else from Sunday Riley.
T3: Save 25% on T3 hair tools. I love their flat irons so much that I bought 3 out of fear they may sell out. I will never use another flat iron.
Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Old Navy Waist-Defined Midi Dress
Elevate your wardrobe with effortless elegance. Made from soft, lightweight fabric with a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, this dress offers both style and comfort for any occasion.
This dress's size options range from XS-4X in regular and tall lengths.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trendy styles from Abercrombie.
adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.
Aerie: Nab 25% off 600+ new arrivals from Aerie.
Banana Republic: Save an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic sale styles, which are already 40% off.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50% on Banana Republic fashions.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Bernardo Fashions: Shop 70% off deals from the Bernardo Warehouse Sale. I LOVE Bernardo jackets.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 15% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Dearfoams: Take 20% off Dearfoams slip-ons when you use the promo code CS20 at checkout.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Get 40% off everything from Gap and 50% off dresses.
Good American: Use the code SAVE25 to get 25% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (discount applied at checkout). Plus an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.
Gymshark: Score 60% off Gymshark activewear and accessories. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shorts.
HerRoom: Save 25% on on bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Save 40% on J.Crew dressed up styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save up to 40% off Kate Spade's most popular styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Madewell: Insiders can save 25% on everything from Madewell.
Michael Kors: Save 25% on Michael Kors spring styles. Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 40% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 65% on Kate Spade styles from Nordstrom Rack.
Reebok: Use the promo code SPRING to get 60% off Reebok.
Soma: Buy 3 panties, get 3 free.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on swimwear from the Swimsuits For All.
ThirdLove: Use the code LUCKY to save 25% on bras, underwear, and loungewear.
VICI: Use the code OFFICIAL35 to save 35% on 250+ VICI styles.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Dyson V8 Animal Extra De-Tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools
Experience the ultimate cleaning power with the Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cord-Free Vacuum. Engineered for homes with pets, this cordless vacuum's powerful suction and specialized tools effortlessly remove dirt, dust, and pet hair from carpets, upholstery, and hard floors.
Shoppers Say: "This machine is so powerful, even on the lowest setting, I'm beyond impressed! Couple that with the light weight, and it's reduced my vacuuming time in half, and I'm more confident in the cleanliness afterwards."
More Home Deals
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Brooklinen: Get 20% off Brooklinen bedding, bath, and more.
Casper: Save 25% on Casper mattresses, pillows, and bedding.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest weighted blankets.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
Wayfair: Score major deals from Wayfair's Outdoor Sale.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
How can you find the best deals for today?
If you are still shopping, check out these Michael Kors deals.