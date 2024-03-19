Richard Simmons Responds to Fans' Concerns After Sharing Cryptic Message That He's "Dying"

Richard Simmons is sorry if he set off some alarms.
The aerobics icon is apologizing to fans after confusion arose about his well-being over a March 18 message he wrote about health that said he's "dying."
"Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today," the Simmons wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) March 18. "Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying."
Instead, Simmons said his original message was "about saying how we should embrace every day that we have" and apologized for the confusion, signing off with, "Love, Richard."
Simmons' clarification came hours after the 75-year-old posted a rare message motivating fans to take care of themselves.
"I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am ….dying," he wrote on X. "Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."
He continued, "I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy."
Simmons also gave fans tips for living a healthier, more fulfilling life, encouraging them to "hug those people and children who you really care for" and even listen to Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying."
And while the Sweatin' to the Oldies star has remained largely out of the public eye since 2014, he and his rep updated fans on his well-being in July after theories around his disappearance from the spotlight were running rampant due to the documentary TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons.
Confirming he was doing well, his rep Tom Estey shared, "I just want to see him happy, which he is."