Garrison Brown’s Close Friend Calls for Sister Wives To Be Canceled After His Death

Garrison Brown's close friend Bryson Cook urged for Sister Wives to be canceled in the wake of his friend's death.

Watch: Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Has Been Laid to Rest

Bryson Cook is working through his grief.

The day before Robert Garrison Brown was laid to rest, the Sister Wives alum's close friend shared an emotional message that concluded with a call to "#cancelsisterwives."

"You told me you'd always be there for me," Bryson wrote in his March 11 Instagram post. "You said you'd speak at my future wedding and that you'd want us all to live next to each other once we settled down."

Bryson went on to recount some happy memories with Garrison—the son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown—including the times when the reality star encouraged him to "stay for all three hours of church."

"I remember the late night chats about life and the future," Bryson continued. "I'm mad at you Robert, I'm mad you left without talking to me one last time. I KNOW I'll get to see you again and we can hug it out then, but for now I'm angry."

Closing out the message, he said, "I miss you buddy."

Bryson's insistence on canceling the TLC show came one week before Garrison's sister Madison Brown Bush shared a message about mental health in the wake of her brother's passing. 

"I wanted to get back to normalcy here, but I want to address some things first," Madison, Kody and Janelle's eldest daughter, said in a March 18 Instagram video. "Mental health is so important and I don't think we talk about it enough and I don't think we do enough to bring awareness."

Madison went on to insist that her brother wasn't suffering from "bullying" or "a lack of love" but said he struggled with "mental health."

The 28-year-old added, "I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face."

Instagram/Robert Garrison Brown

Garrison was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, Ariz. on March 5 at the age of 25. While the official cause of death has not yet been shared, police told NBC News that it appeared he died by suicide.

Along with Madison, Garrison is survived by siblings Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19, as well as 12 half-siblings from Kody's relationships with ex-wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and wife Robyn Brown

Instagram

Logan Taylor Brown

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood.

After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.

Instagram

Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995.

Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018. 

Instagram

Leon "Leo" Brown

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.

Instagram

Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996.

She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

Instagram

Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995.

After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Instagram

Hunter Elias Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.

Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.

Instagram

Paedon Rex Brown

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.

Instagram

Robert Garrison Brown

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.

Instagram

David "Dayton" Preston Brown

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody.

In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son. 

Instagram

Gabriel Winn Brown

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001. 

Instagram

Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.

Instagram

Aurora Alice Brown

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.

Instagram

Ysabel Paige Brown

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003.

Her struggles with scoliosis have been documented on Sister Wives.

Instagram

Breanna Rose Brown

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Instagram

Savanah Brown

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004. The exes reunited for Savanah's high school graduation in 2023. 

Instagram

Truely Grace Brown

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.

Instagram

Solomon Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.

Instagram

Ariella Mae Brown

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.

