Garrison Brown’s Close Friend Calls for Sister Wives To Be Canceled After His Death

Bryson Cook is working through his grief.
The day before Robert Garrison Brown was laid to rest, the Sister Wives alum's close friend shared an emotional message that concluded with a call to "#cancelsisterwives."
"You told me you'd always be there for me," Bryson wrote in his March 11 Instagram post. "You said you'd speak at my future wedding and that you'd want us all to live next to each other once we settled down."
Bryson went on to recount some happy memories with Garrison—the son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown—including the times when the reality star encouraged him to "stay for all three hours of church."
"I remember the late night chats about life and the future," Bryson continued. "I'm mad at you Robert, I'm mad you left without talking to me one last time. I KNOW I'll get to see you again and we can hug it out then, but for now I'm angry."
Closing out the message, he said, "I miss you buddy."
Bryson's insistence on canceling the TLC show came one week before Garrison's sister Madison Brown Bush shared a message about mental health in the wake of her brother's passing.
"I wanted to get back to normalcy here, but I want to address some things first," Madison, Kody and Janelle's eldest daughter, said in a March 18 Instagram video. "Mental health is so important and I don't think we talk about it enough and I don't think we do enough to bring awareness."
Madison went on to insist that her brother wasn't suffering from "bullying" or "a lack of love" but said he struggled with "mental health."
The 28-year-old added, "I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face."
Garrison was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, Ariz. on March 5 at the age of 25. While the official cause of death has not yet been shared, police told NBC News that it appeared he died by suicide.
Along with Madison, Garrison is survived by siblings Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19, as well as 12 half-siblings from Kody's relationships with ex-wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and wife Robyn Brown.
