Garrison Brown’s Close Friend Calls for Sister Wives To Be Canceled After His Death

Watch : Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Has Been Laid to Rest

Bryson Cook is working through his grief.

The day before Robert Garrison Brown was laid to rest, the Sister Wives alum's close friend shared an emotional message that concluded with a call to "#cancelsisterwives."

"You told me you'd always be there for me," Bryson wrote in his March 11 Instagram post. "You said you'd speak at my future wedding and that you'd want us all to live next to each other once we settled down."

Bryson went on to recount some happy memories with Garrison—the son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown—including the times when the reality star encouraged him to "stay for all three hours of church."

"I remember the late night chats about life and the future," Bryson continued. "I'm mad at you Robert, I'm mad you left without talking to me one last time. I KNOW I'll get to see you again and we can hug it out then, but for now I'm angry."

Closing out the message, he said, "I miss you buddy."